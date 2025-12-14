Warnings in place as more rain and thunder recorded across UAE

Rain, lightning and thunder struck parts of the UAE on Sunday, as forecasters said they expected more unsettled weather during the week.

Ras Al Khaimah had the most severe downpours. Videos shared by the Storm Centre showed waterfalls forming on Jebel Jais.

Dubai residents also woke up to overcast conditions, while most of Abu Dhabi did not receive rain.

The conditions had been forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology, with advisories issued by both Dubai Police and Abu Dhabi Police urging the public to follow safety guidelines during the adverse conditions.

The NCM warned that winds could pick up speed in the days to come, causing dusty conditions.

The unsettled weather comes as temperatures steadily drop during the transition to winter.

Highs of 30°C are forecast in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with temperatures also set to drop to 24°C by the end of the week.

The UAE receives an average of 8.7mm of rain in the month of December, NCM statistics show.

The average daily temperature in the final month of the year – which combines temperatures during the day and at night – is 20.3°C.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Indika %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%20Bit%20Studios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Odd%20Meter%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

German intelligence warnings 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800

2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950

2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Usain Bolt's World Championships record 2007 Osaka 200m Silver 4x100m relay Silver 2009 Berlin 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2011 Daegu 100m Disqualified in final for false start 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2013 Moscow 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold 2015 Beijing 100m Gold 200m Gold 4x100m relay Gold

MATCH INFO Liverpool 2 (Van Dijk 18', 24') Brighton 1 (Dunk 79') Red card: Alisson (Liverpool)

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

The Penguin Starring: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz Creator: Lauren LeFranc Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Manchester City 0 Wolves 2 (Traore 80', 90 4')

No_One Ever Really Dies N*E*R*D (I Am Other/Columbia)

ASSASSIN'S%20CREED%20MIRAGE %3Cp%3E%0DDeveloper%3A%20Ubisoft%20Bordeaux%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Ubisoft%0D%3Cbr%3EConsoles%3A%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20Series%20S%26amp%3BX%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20EduPloyment%3Cbr%3EDate%20started%3A%20March%202020%3Cbr%3ECo-Founders%3A%20Mazen%20Omair%20and%20Rana%20Batterjee%3Cbr%3EBase%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Recruitment%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2030%20employees%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20Pre-Seed%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Angel%20investors%20(investment%20amount%20undisclosed)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Match info Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace Man of the match: Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)

UAE%20set%20for%20Scotland%20series %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20will%20host%20Scotland%20for%20a%20three-match%20T20I%20series%20at%20the%20Dubai%20International%20Stadium%20next%20month.%3Cbr%3EThe%20two%20sides%20will%20start%20their%20Cricket%20World%20Cup%20League%202%20campaigns%20with%20a%20tri-series%20also%20involving%20Canada%2C%20starting%20on%20January%2029.%3Cbr%3EThat%20series%20will%20be%20followed%20by%20a%20bilateral%20T20%20series%20on%20March%2011%2C%2013%20and%2014.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Liverpool v Roma

When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5