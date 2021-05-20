Lost Italian village submerged in lake resurfaces after seven decades

A northern Italian village submerged in a man-made lake for more than seven decades has resurfaced.
Curon, on Lake Resia in the South Tyrol region, was once home to 900 people, but it was flooded in 1950 to make way for a hydroelectric plant.
The eerie image of the church's bell tower rising from the middle of the lake became so famous it inspired a book and Netflix horror series.
But the 'lost' town has emerged again as the plant has had to undergo repairs.
Workers began draining the lake a few months ago and, in April, after a layer of ice melted, the area was completely dry.
Piles of bricks, rubble and stairs are all that is left of the old village of Curon.
"It was strange for me to walk among the rubble of the houses. I felt curiosity and sadness," said local resident Lucia Azzolini.
Hotels in the province had been closed for months due to coronavirus restrictions, so few people noticed Curon's re-emergence until visitors began to return to the area as Italy eased its lockdown restrictions.
But the village won't be there for long. A power company started to release water back into the lake a week ago and, in a couple of weeks, it will be full, pulling Curon back under the water once more.
