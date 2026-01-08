Trump withdraws US from dozens of international organisations including 31 UN bodies

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum withdrawing the US from dozens of international organisations, including 31 UN bodies.
The White House said continued participation in those organisations, conventions and treaties was "contrary to the interests of the United States".
"Many of these bodies promote radical climate policies, global governance and ideological programmes that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength," a White House fact sheet said.
"These withdrawals will end American taxpayer funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities, or that address important issues inefficiently or ineffectively such that US taxpayer dollars are best allocated in other ways to support the relevant missions."
The effort took aim at 66 organisations, agencies and commissions, most of them UN affiliated, that deal with climate change, women's issues, as well as trade and development.
Mr Trump, who took office nearly a year ago, has advanced an "America First" approach to foreign policy, playing down the importance of multilateralism and the role of the UN.
He has withdrawn from major international treaties such as the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organisation.
The UN in general has been a major target, with funding to organisations including the UN cultural agency Unesco, UNRWA and the UN Human Rights Council.
He has frequently denounced multilateral organisations for being a waste of US money and resources.
This latest order comes following a review that began back in February that instructed the State Department to assess all international intergovernmental organisations and agreements that receive US funding or support.