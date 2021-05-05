'Time to book holidays in Italy': tourism to resume from mid-May

A tourist poses for a picture next to the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. Spanish travel booking group Amadeus said on Friday its booking volumes in March were the highest since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. EPA

Italy will open for tourism from mid-May, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said. His message to prospective visitors as that "the time has come to book your holidays".

Mr Draghi said Italy would move ahead of the EU in introducing its own travel pass to resume tourism after the pandemic.

"Let us not wait until mid-June for the EU pass," Mr Draghi said. "In mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass ... so the time has come to book your holidays in Italy."

Read More EU set to let in vaccinated US tourists

He said: "The world longs to travel here. The pandemic has forced us to close down temporarily. But Italy is ready to welcome back the world."

Mr Draghi is under pressure to revive a tourist industry that accounts for 13 per cent of Italy's economic output, but which suffered a collapse last year as arrivals plunged by three quarters.

Italy has the highest Covid-19 death toll in the EU, with more than 120,000 fatalities recorded, and travel between Italian regions was restricted for much of the year.

But with case numbers falling, travel within the country will be permitted by an Italian green pass, which Mr Draghi said would be available to tourists.

It was not clear whether entry restrictions, which require tourists from the rest of Europe to isolate for five days upon arrival, will be lifted.

The EU's health pass scheme will allow people to prove that they have either been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from Covid-19 in the previous 180 days.

EU members will be required to accept vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, such as the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Countries may also choose to accept other vaccines not approved by EU regulators, such as Russia's Sputnik V.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Virus Outbreak Germany Medical staff prepare Moderna vaccinations in a mobile centre in Cologne, Germany. AP Photo

UK poised to announce its summer travel 'green list'

Hopes that Britons will be able to travel to Europe also increased on Monday after the EU recommended easing restrictions in favour of countries with a "good epidemiological situation".

Prospective British tourists are awaiting the UK government's announcement of which countries will be on the green list when international travel resumes.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there would be some opening up of international travel from May 17.

After a meeting of G20 tourism ministers, Mr Draghi said it was important to provide clear, simple rules to tourists.

Italy is the president of the G20 this year and chaired Tuesday's meeting, which looked at ways of recovering from the coronavirus.

International tourist arrivals dropped 73 per cent globally in 2020, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The G20 ministers said that "the resumption of travel and tourism was crucial for global economic recovery".

They said the health crisis had presented an "opportunity to rethink tourism" and put it on a sustainable footing.

Their statement did not refer specifically to vaccine passports, but said ministers wanted to support and co-ordinate "safe international mobility initiatives".

Countries around the world are looking at ways for people to show they have had vaccinations to allow them to travel freely.

But airports, border agencies and airlines fear there will be no clear global standard.

The biog Hometown: Birchgrove, Sydney Australia

Age: 59

Favourite TV series: Outlander Netflix series

Favourite place in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque / desert / Louvre Abu Dhabi

Favourite book: Father of our Nation: Collected Quotes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Thing you will miss most about the UAE: My friends and family, Formula 1, having Friday's off, desert adventures, and Arabic culture and people



The language of diplomacy in 1853 Treaty of Peace in Perpetuity Agreed Upon by the Chiefs of the Arabian Coast on Behalf of Themselves, Their Heirs and Successors Under the Mediation of the Resident of the Persian Gulf, 1853

(This treaty gave the region the name “Trucial States”.)

We, whose seals are hereunto affixed, Sheikh Sultan bin Suggar, Chief of Rassool-Kheimah, Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon, Chief of Aboo Dhebbee, Sheikh Saeed bin Buyte, Chief of Debay, Sheikh Hamid bin Rashed, Chief of Ejman, Sheikh Abdoola bin Rashed, Chief of Umm-ool-Keiweyn, having experienced for a series of years the benefits and advantages resulting from a maritime truce contracted amongst ourselves under the mediation of the Resident in the Persian Gulf and renewed from time to time up to the present period, and being fully impressed, therefore, with a sense of evil consequence formerly arising, from the prosecution of our feuds at sea, whereby our subjects and dependants were prevented from carrying on the pearl fishery in security, and were exposed to interruption and molestation when passing on their lawful occasions, accordingly, we, as aforesaid have determined, for ourselves, our heirs and successors, to conclude together a lasting and inviolable peace from this time forth in perpetuity. Taken from Britain and Saudi Arabia, 1925-1939: the Imperial Oasis, by Clive Leatherdale

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Ashes 2019 schedule August 1-5: First Test, Edgbaston August 14-18: Second Test, Lord's August 22-26: Third Test, Headingley September 4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford September 12-16: Fifth Test, Oval

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

