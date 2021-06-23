Five years since Brexit vote: Boris Johnson pledges jobs boom as poll finds UK still divided

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum as a new poll finds the UK remains as divided as ever after its split from the EU.

Mr Johnson, the face of the successful Vote Leave campaign, said the historic referendum in 2016 and the subsequent divorce from the bloc had given Britain an opportunity to “seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty”.

“With control over our regulations and subsidies, and with freeports driving new investment, we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country,” he said.

“The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.”

But Mr Johnson’s enthusiasm on the issue is not shared by the majority of the UK, according to new poll results.

A survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was held today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51 per cent to 49 per cent – if undecideds were discounted.

That compares to the actual referendum result on June 23, 2016, in which 51.9 per cent voted Leave compared with 48.1 per cent for Remain.

The poll found people’s views had barely changed - with just 6 per cent of Remain voters in 2016 now saying they would vote Leave and 7 per cent of Leave voters now supporting Remain.

About a third of respondents - 31 per cent - regard Brexit as a success, while 31 per cent view it as a failure.

Britain's divided views on Brexit were borne out through years of political instability until Mr Johnson's resounding election victory in December 2019.

Mr Johnson succeeded former prime minister Theresa May, who resigned in May 2019 after failing to unite the ruling Conservative Party behind her Brexit deal with the EU.

Mrs May's woes started after a damaging strategic error in 2017 when she called a snap election to strengthen her negotiating hand against the EU.

However, she ended up losing her majority in the House of Commons, forcing her to negotiate with minor parties.

Mrs May took over from David Cameron, who resigned as prime minister hours after the referendum result was announced.

Boris Johnson was the face of the Vote Leave campaign. EPA

Joao Vale de Almeida, the ambassador of the EU to the UK, said Brexit was “done, in a way, but not done, in another way”.

“I think the worst way to respect Brexit is to keep fighting battles of the past, and to keep trying to score points on disputes of the past,” he told The Times.

Reflecting on the future of the UK and the EU, Mr Vale de Almeida said: “I don’t know what our relationship will be in 20 years’ time. I don’t know what the EU will be like in 20 years.

“And maybe I don’t know what your union here will be like in 20 years’ time. Who knows? So we have to be ready for change.”

The UK is facing a string of major issues linked to Brexit since the split.

In Northern Ireland, a dispute over the trading arrangement that effectively treats the province as part of the EU has threatened to collapse the power-sharing arrangement at Stormont.

Police have also warned about further violence in the province after an array of incidents in recent months.

In May, the Royal Navy was deployed to Jersey after French fishermen threatened a blockade after a dispute over fishing rights in the British crown dependency.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - buoyed by election results in May - has been pushing for a second independence referendum.

Lord Michael Heseltine, a former deputy prime minister and now the president of campaign group European Movement, said the situation was chaotic.

“Five years on, Brexit is far from ‘done’. It has only just begun and the forecast is ominous,” he said.

“Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, chief among them the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland.”

The main opposition Labour party also cited the unrest in Northern Ireland as among Mr Johnson’s most pressing issues.

“There is a direct line from the Prime Minister’s dishonesty over the deal he negotiated, to the instability we see in Northern Ireland today,” Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh said.

“The prime minister pledged never to put barriers down the Irish Sea and then a few months later did exactly that – this dishonesty is still having real consequences.”