Five years since Brexit vote: Boris Johnson pledges jobs boom as poll finds UK still divided

Critics warn of ‘storm clouds gathering’ as Northern Ireland tension escalates

Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate Britain's departure from the EU in London on January 31, 2020. Getty Images
Pro-Brexit supporters celebrate Britain's departure from the EU in London on January 31, 2020. Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum as a new poll finds the UK remains as divided as ever after its split from the EU.

Mr Johnson, the face of the successful Vote Leave campaign, said the historic referendum in 2016 and the subsequent divorce from the bloc had given Britain an opportunity to “seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty”.

“With control over our regulations and subsidies, and with freeports driving new investment, we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country,” he said.

Read More

World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was in Cornwall to discuss coronavirus vaccines with G7 leaders. AFPWTO warns against damaging EU-UK trade war when risks to growth are high

“The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.”

But Mr Johnson’s enthusiasm on the issue is not shared by the majority of the UK, according to new poll results.

A survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum was held today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51 per cent to 49 per cent – if undecideds were discounted.

That compares to the actual referendum result on June 23, 2016, in which 51.9 per cent voted Leave compared with 48.1 per cent for Remain.

The poll found people’s views had barely changed - with just 6 per cent of Remain voters in 2016 now saying they would vote Leave and 7 per cent of Leave voters now supporting Remain.

About a third of respondents - 31 per cent - regard Brexit as a success, while 31 per cent view it as a failure.

Britain's divided views on Brexit were borne out through years of political instability until Mr Johnson's resounding election victory in December 2019.

Mr Johnson succeeded former prime minister Theresa May, who resigned in May 2019 after failing to unite the ruling Conservative Party behind her Brexit deal with the EU.

Mrs May's woes started after a damaging strategic error in 2017 when she called a snap election to strengthen her negotiating hand against the EU.

However, she ended up losing her majority in the House of Commons, forcing her to negotiate with minor parties.

Mrs May took over from David Cameron, who resigned as prime minister hours after the referendum result was announced.

Boris Johnson was the face of the Vote Leave campaign. EPA 
Boris Johnson was the face of the Vote Leave campaign. EPA 

Joao Vale de Almeida, the ambassador of the EU to the UK, said Brexit was “done, in a way, but not done, in another way”.

“I think the worst way to respect Brexit is to keep fighting battles of the past, and to keep trying to score points on disputes of the past,” he told The Times.

Reflecting on the future of the UK and the EU, Mr Vale de Almeida said: “I don’t know what our relationship will be in 20 years’ time. I don’t know what the EU will be like in 20 years.

“And maybe I don’t know what your union here will be like in 20 years’ time. Who knows? So we have to be ready for change.”

The UK is facing a string of major issues linked to Brexit since the split.

In Northern Ireland, a dispute over the trading arrangement that effectively treats the province as part of the EU has threatened to collapse the power-sharing arrangement at Stormont.

Police have also warned about further violence in the province after an array of incidents in recent months.

In May, the Royal Navy was deployed to Jersey after French fishermen threatened a blockade after a dispute over fishing rights in the British crown dependency.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - buoyed by election results in May - has been pushing for a second independence referendum.

Lord Michael Heseltine, a former deputy prime minister and now the president of campaign group European Movement, said the situation was chaotic.

“Five years on, Brexit is far from ‘done’. It has only just begun and the forecast is ominous,” he said.

“Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, chief among them the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland.”

The main opposition Labour party also cited the unrest in Northern Ireland as among Mr Johnson’s most pressing issues.

“There is a direct line from the Prime Minister’s dishonesty over the deal he negotiated, to the instability we see in Northern Ireland today,” Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh said.

“The prime minister pledged never to put barriers down the Irish Sea and then a few months later did exactly that – this dishonesty is still having real consequences.”

Updated: June 23, 2021 11:57 AM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Brexit
Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, welcomed the UK's willingness co-operate on trade. Bloomberg

EU's Sefcovic says UK must restore trust in post-Brexit trade agreement
File photo: France's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune speaks during an EU MED (MED7) Ministerial Conference's news conference in Athens, Greece, June 11, 2021. Reuters

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland
Arlene Foster was forced to step down in April after DUP members accused her of taking a soft stance against the border arrangements. AFP

Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland protocol creates dangerous imbalance
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticised Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay on England's Cornish coast. Reuters

G7 summit: Macron and Raab clash over Northern Ireland protocol
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, centre, arrives in London prior to post-Brexit talks on the Northern Ireland protocol with his UK counterpart David Frost. AFP.

EU warns of 'swift action' against UK as no deal reached during post-Brexit talks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Orkney Cheese on July 23, 2020 in Kirkwall, Scotland. The new trade deal will slash tariffs as much as 277 per cent on high-quality British food exports such as cheese and meat. Getty Images

Britain strikes post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world