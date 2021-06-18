Leader of Northern Ireland's DUP steps down after just three weeks

Edwin Poots says he will remain until a successor is elected

Edwin Poots, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leaves the party headquarters in Belfast on June 17, 2021. AFP
Edwin Poots, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leaves the party headquarters in Belfast on June 17, 2021. AFP

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, Edwin Poots, announced his resignation on Thursday just three weeks after formally taking power.

The resignation caused disarray in the region's largest party during crucial EU-British trade talks.

Hours earlier Mr Poots, who formally took control of the UK territory's largest pro-British party on May 27, was opposed by 24 of his party's 28 regional politicians on the nomination of a new first minister for the British province.

"I have asked the party chairman to commence an electoral process within the party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected," Mr Poots said.

He said he would remain in his position until a successor is elected.

Read More

File photo: France's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune speaks during an EU MED (MED7) Ministerial Conference's news conference in Athens, Greece, June 11, 2021. ReutersFrench minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

US 'should use its economic power to mediate in Northern Ireland'

Mr Poots' resignation adds to political instability in Northern Ireland, which is the focus of a trade dispute between Britain and the EU, and has seen street violence fuelled by anger about restrictions on trade with the rest of the UK.

Objections by unionists and members of the Conservative Party to the trade restrictions have put pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convince the EU to tear up the rules, a demand the bloc's leaders have repeatedly rejected.

Mr Poots' fellow DUP politicians had been angered by a move from the government in London to hasten the introduction of Irish language rights to try to convince Irish nationalists Sinn Fein to back the nomination of Mr Poots ally, Paul Givan, as First Minister.

Sinn Fein and the DUP had agreed to bring in the Irish language laws as part of a political agreement brokered by London and Dublin.

But many DUP members oppose introducing legislation on the language in the coming months.

Mr Givan was approved as leader of Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive, put in place by the 1998 peace deal that ended 30 years of sectarian violence, with Sinn Fein's consent.

After the vote, senior DUP politician Sammy Wilson said that "anyone who cannot bring their party along with them will find that they are not able to carry on anyhow."

Jeffrey Donaldson, who was narrowly defeated by Mr Poots in a leadership vote on May 14, would be a possible contender to replace him.

Updated: June 18, 2021 04:19 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks with children in the school's Reception Class as she visits Connor Downs Academy, during G7 Summit, in Hayle, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. Reuters

Duchess of Cambridge sets up centre to focus on importance of early years

Europe
Iranian hackers used the anti-regime credentials of Iraj Mesdaghi to try to snare dissidents online. Wikimedia Commons

Dissidents targeted by Iranian hackers Ferocious Kitten in six-year surveillance campaign

Europe
While ownership of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, has increased in the UK, understanding has not, according to an FCA study. Reuters

UK crypto asset ownership surges 21% to 2.3 million

Money
Juan Moyolema, an 8-year-old boy who was born missing the lower part of his left arm, raises a toy with a 3D printed tailor-made prosthetic given to him by Madrid-base social entity Ayudame3D at his home in Parla, near Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spanish toymaker-turned-inventor creates 3D printed prosthetic arms

Europe
Chloe Ferry is one of four social media influencers who have been named for failing to label social media posts as advertising. Getty Images 

Named and shamed: UK social media influencers who broke advertising rules

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?