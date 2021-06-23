Five years of Brexit: famous London restaurants unable to find staff for daytime trading

There is no such thing as lunch for Pied a Terre and Le Gavroche as Brexit bites

Two of London’s famous Michelin-starred restaurants have closed for lunchtime trading because of a staffing crisis caused by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum as an opportunity to create more jobs and revitalise Britain.

But David Moore, the founder of Pied a Terre in London, said that the hospitality industry was facing a recruitment crisis because of the large number of foreign citizens leaving the country.

Mr Moore said Brexit was "definitely the biggest" factor behind the staff shortage that has forced him to close at lunchtimes.

French celebrity chef Michel Roux Jr, who owns the two Michelin-starred Le Gavroche restaurant in upmarket Mayfair, said it was “incredibly frustrating and painful” that he was also being forced to close at lunchtimes.

“The past year has sadly taken a great toll on the hospitality industry, but with restaurants finally being allowed to reopen, to everybody’s relief, there is still a trickle effect of major problems affecting our industry, in this instance, staffing,” he said.

“Since opening, restaurants up and down the country have suffered greatly with staffing problems partly due to new Brexit regulations as well as there now being a major lack of well-trained hospitality professionals since the pandemic struck.

“Whilst we have been working our hardest to resolve this issue over the last couple of months, Le Gavroche is sadly understaffed for the time being.”

UK Hospitality says 1.3 million foreign workers left the UK during the pandemic, ahead of next week’s deadline for EU citizens living in the UK to apply for settled status.

Michel Roux Jr at his restaurant Le Gavroche in London. Shutterstock
Michel Roux Jr at his restaurant Le Gavroche in London. Shutterstock

So far 5.6 million applications have been received – significantly more than the 3.7 million the government estimated.

In some London boroughs the number of applicants was 80 per cent higher than their estimated population of EU citizens.

But Mr Moore said people were not responding to job adverts despite the salaries advertised.

"I don't know anybody who is not looking for a kitchen porter," he told the BBC.

Mr Johnson, the face of the successful Vote Leave campaign, said the referendum in 2016 and subsequent divorce from the bloc had given Britain an opportunity to “seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty”.

“With control over our regulations and subsidies, and with freeports driving new investment, we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country,” he said.

Read More

World Trade Organisation Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was in Cornwall to discuss coronavirus vaccines with G7 leaders. AFPWTO warns against damaging EU-UK trade war when risks to growth are high

“The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history but our clear mission is to utilise the freedom it brings to shape a better future for our people.”

But Mr Johnson’s enthusiasm is not shared by the majority of the UK, new poll results indicate.

A survey by Savanta ComRes found that if the referendum were held today the result would be a narrow win for Remain – by 51 per cent to 49 per cent – if those undecided were discounted.

On June 23, 2016, 51.9 per cent voted Leave and 48.1 per cent Remain.

The poll found that 6 per cent of Remain voters in 2016 would now vote Leave and 7 per cent of Leave voters would support Remain.

About a third of respondents – 31 per cent – regard Brexit as a success, with the same proportion viewing it as a failure.

The divided views stem from years of political instability leading to Mr Johnson's resounding election victory in December 2019.

He succeeded former prime minister Theresa May, who resigned after failing to unite the ruling Conservative Party behind her Brexit deal with the EU.

Mrs May's woes started after a damaging strategic error in 2017 when she called a snap election to strengthen her negotiating position with the bloc.

But she ended up losing her majority in the House of Commons.

Her predecessor David Cameron resigned as prime minister hours after the referendum result was announced.

Boris Johnson was the face of the Vote Leave campaign for the referendum in 2016 before later becoming lPrie Minister. EPA 
Boris Johnson was the face of the Vote Leave campaign for the referendum in 2016 before later becoming lPrie Minister. EPA 

Joao Vale de Almeida, the EU ambassador to the UK, said Brexit was “done, in a way, but not done, in another way”.

“I think the worst way to respect Brexit is to keep fighting battles of the past and to keep trying to score points on disputes of the past,” he told The Times.

Reflecting on the future of the UK and the EU, he said: “I don’t know what our relationship will be in 20 years’ time. I don’t know what the EU will be like in 20 years.

“And maybe I don’t know what your union here will be like in 20 years’ time. Who knows? So we have to be ready for change.”

The UK is facing several major issues linked to Brexit since the split.

In Northern Ireland, a dispute over the trading arrangement that effectively treats the province as part of the EU has threatened to collapse the power-sharing arrangement at Stormont.

Police also warned about the possibility of further violence in the province after numerous incidents in recent months.

In May, Britain's Royal Navy was sent to Jersey after French fishermen threatened a blockade in a dispute over fishing rights in waters off the British crown dependency.

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – buoyed by election results in May – is pushing for a second independence referendum.

Lord Michael Heseltine, a former deputy prime minister and now the president of campaign group European Movement, said the situation was chaotic.

“Five years on, Brexit is far from ‘done’. It has only just begun and the forecast is ominous,” he said.

“Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, chief among them the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland.”

The main opposition Labour Party also cited the unrest in Northern Ireland as among Mr Johnson’s most pressing issues.

“There is a direct line from the prime minister’s dishonesty over the deal he negotiated, to the instability we see in Northern Ireland today,” Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh said.

“The prime minister pledged never to put barriers down the Irish Sea and then a few months later did exactly that – this dishonesty is still having real consequences.”

Updated: June 23, 2021 05:39 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Brexit
Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission, welcomed the UK's willingness co-operate on trade. Bloomberg

EU's Sefcovic says UK must restore trust in post-Brexit trade agreement
File photo: France's Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune speaks during an EU MED (MED7) Ministerial Conference's news conference in Athens, Greece, June 11, 2021. Reuters

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland
Arlene Foster was forced to step down in April after DUP members accused her of taking a soft stance against the border arrangements. AFP

Arlene Foster: Northern Ireland protocol creates dangerous imbalance
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab criticised Emmanuel Macron during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay on England's Cornish coast. Reuters

G7 summit: Macron and Raab clash over Northern Ireland protocol
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, centre, arrives in London prior to post-Brexit talks on the Northern Ireland protocol with his UK counterpart David Frost. AFP.

EU warns of 'swift action' against UK as no deal reached during post-Brexit talks
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Orkney Cheese on July 23, 2020 in Kirkwall, Scotland. The new trade deal will slash tariffs as much as 277 per cent on high-quality British food exports such as cheese and meat. Getty Images

Britain strikes post-Brexit trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world