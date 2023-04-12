Russia tests 'advanced' ICBM missile amid tension with the US

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the successful test launch of an “advanced” InterContinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from its Kapustin Yar test site on Tuesday.

This comes weeks after Russia suspended its participation in the New Start treaty, its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US.

The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground in Kazakhstan with precision, the Defence Ministry said.

The Strategic Missile Forces have carried out a test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry reported:https://t.co/zXjt934BtT pic.twitter.com/6s5s1A04mA — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 12, 2023

It did not specify the type of missile used in the launch, but experts believe it to be a powerful Topol-M system.

The exercise was conducted to test the advanced combat equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nato has condemned Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New Start treaty, which limited nuclear stockpiles and allowed mutual inspections.

President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a neighbouring ally, less than three weeks ago, bringing arms to the doorstep of the EU.

Since sending troops into Ukraine last year, Mr Putin has issued thinly-veiled warnings that he could use nuclear weapons if Russia was threatened.

In February, Mr Putin said that a new kind of ICBM would be deployed this year, following US reports of a failed test.

The Sarmat, known as “Satan 2" by western analysts, is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Mr Putin has described as “invincible”.

The test launch coincides with President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland and Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking before his departure, Mr Biden said that his top priority was to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor Agreement stay in place, [and] keep the peace”.

Russia's recent actions have raised concerns about escalating tension with the US.