Russia arming troops with weapons capable of chemical warfare, says UK

The UK's Ministry of Defence claims that Russia is arming its elite troops with weapons that could be used to carry out chemical attacks on Ukrainian forces.

Russian paratroopers are being equipped with the TOS-1A, a powerful multiple launch rocket system that can fire thermobaric missiles at enemy positions.

Such weapons, sometimes dubbed “vacuum bombs”, create a cloud of explosive aerosol that spreads out before being detonated.

The weapon is typically operated by Russia's specialist chemical, biological and radiological troops, but Russian media reports earlier this month revealed that the Kremlin had transferred the weapons to its airborne troops, known as the VDV.

The VDV suffered heavy casualties in the early days of the war in Ukraine and the move to rearm them with powerful weaponry is an attempt to reconstruct its ranks, according to the Ministry of Defence's update.

Reports suggest that the highly-regarded VDV lost roughly half of its 45,000 strong complement in the first seven months of the war.

Significant casualties were sustained during a failed attempt to take the Hostomel airfield near Ukraine's capital Kyiv in February last year.

Russia has deployed the TOS-1A numerous times in the recent conflict against Ukraine.

Though not illegal, the use of thermobaric weapons is strictly regulated by the law of armed conflict and cannot be used in ways that endanger the civilian population.

Its short range of about 6km means that its use is restricted and is vulnerable to attacks from Ukrainian infantry while positioned on the front line.

This is in contrast to conventional artillery which can be fired tens of kilometres from the fighting.