Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of Kherson war crimes

After Russia's retreat from Kherson last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in the city.

"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes," Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found.

"The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered."

Reuters was unable immediately to verify his accuations. Russia denies its troops intentionally aim for civilians.

Mass graves have been found in places across Ukraine since the start of the Russian incursion, including civilian bodies showing evidence of torture found in the Kharkiv region and in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Ukraine accused Russian troops of committing the crimes.

A UN commission in October said war crimes were committed in Ukraine and that Russian troops were responsible for the "vast majority" of human rights breaches in the early weeks of the war.

Ukrainian troops arrived in the centre of southern Kherson region on Friday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it captured since launching its invasion in February.

The withdrawal was the third major Russian retreat of the war and the first to involve such a large occupied city, after a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.

Utility companies in the Kherson region were trying to restore critical infrastructure damaged and mined by fleeing Russian troops.

Most homes in the southern Ukrainian city were still without electricity and water, regional officials said.

On Sunday, artillery exchanges echoing over the city failed to discourage crowds of jubilant, flag-waving residents from gathering on Kherson's main square, bundled up against the cold.

The crowds tried to catch mobile phone signals from Starlink ground stations on Ukrainian military vehicles.

"We are happy now, but all of us are afraid of the bombing from the left bank," said Yana Smyrnova, 35, a singer.

She was referring to Russian guns on the east side of the Dnipro River that runs close to the city.

Ms Smyrnova said she and her friends had to get water from the river for bathing and flushing their toilets, and only a few residents were lucky enough to have generators that power pumps to get water from wells.

The Governor of Kherson region, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said the authorities had decided to maintain a curfew from 5pm to 8am and ban people from leaving or entering the city as a security measure.

"The enemy mined all critical infrastructure," Mr Yanushevych told Ukrainian TV.

"We are trying to meet within a few days and open the city."

Mr Zelenskyy also warned Kherson residents about the presence of Russian landmines.

"I am asking you please not to forget that the situation in Kherson region remains very dangerous," he said.

Yuriy Sobolevskiy, first deputy chairman of Kherson regional council, told Ukrainian TV that even as the authorities were working to restore critical services, the humanitarian situation remained "very difficult".