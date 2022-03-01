Russian artillery kills 70 Ukrainian soldiers at military base between Kharkiv and Kiev

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a north-eastern city between Kharkiv and the capital Kiev, the head of the region has said.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs on the Telegram messaging service of the charred shell of a four-storey building and rescuers searching rubble.

In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents were also killed during the fighting in Sumy region on Sunday. The report could not be immediately confirmed.

An ambulance seen through the damaged window of a vehicle hit by bullets in Kiev. Reuters

In another development, footage circulated on social media on Monday showed the aftermath of a reported air strike on a military base in a suburb 25 kilometres north-east of Kiev.

The video showed a car passing by burning vehicles on a motorway in the city of Brovary.

Brovary city head Igor Sapozhko wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that an air strike had hit a military base in the city, killing one person killed and wounding five.

Footage circulated on social media also showed shelling in a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city of 1.4 million people.

Several videos posted online showed a series of explosions in the city.

Burnt vehicles after shelling at a residential area in Kharkiv, north-east Ukraine. EPA

In one video, a man pleads for a woman to leave as the bombing begins.

Kharkiv is about 20km south of the border with Russia. The city has been targeted by an intensifying shelling campaign by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities said at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in fighting there. They said the actual figures could be much higher.

Russia's military operation, launched last week, appears not to have achieved the decisive early gains that President Vladimir Putin would have hoped for.

Ceasefire talks held on Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round will take place.

The US and its allies have sought to punish Russia economically for staging the biggest assault on a European state since the Second World War.

They have imposed sanctions on Russia's top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including Mr Putin.