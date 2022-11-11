Kherson: Russian retreat 'complete' in occupied Ukrainian region

Moscow claimed to have completed its withdrawal from Kherson on Friday, as a Russian strike on a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv killed six people.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said rescuers were digging through the debris for survivors in a message on theTelegram messaging app.

Photographs posted by Senkevych showed a gaping hole in the multi-storey building and emergency workers combing through a mound of rubble.

Ukrainian forces are steadily advancing further south towards the nearby city of Kherson.

Moscow claimed to have completed its withdrawal of forces to the eastern side of the Dnipro River early on Friday.

The military said in a statement: “At 05:00 Moscow time today, the redeployment of Russian units to the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River was completed.

"During the redeployment, not a single piece of military hardware or weaponry was left behind.

"All Russian service personnel were moved across, there were no losses of men, hardware or materiel of the Russian forces group.”

The retreat had been expected to take a week.

Speaking on Thursday, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov estimated Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region, and said intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city.

Russia announced on Wednesday it would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro that includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.

It is the third major Russian retreat of the war, after Moscow's forces were driven in March from the outskirts of the capital Kyiv and ousted from the northeastern region of Kharkiv in September.

Kherson province is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed from Ukraine in late September. The loss of the regional capital would appear to end dreams expressed by some Russians of seizing Ukraine's entire Black Sea coast, although Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the region's annexed status remained unchanged.

Officials in Kyiv say their troops have reclaimed dozens of settlements in the area.