Ukraine wary over Russia's Kherson retreat as 200,000 believed killed or injured in war

Ukraine has said it remains cautious about Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson over fears it could be a trap, as the US suggests there could be up to 100,000 killed or wounded on both sides.

Kyiv was still sceptical of Moscow's intentions, and on Thursday morning Ukrainian forces appeared to be holding off from launching a major advance into the area that Russia said it was abandoning.

Former deputy supreme allied commander of Nato, Sir Richard Shirreff, said Kyiv was right to be cautious about the withdrawal.

“We need to know whether or not the Russians are or are not withdrawing,” he told BBC radio on Thursday.

“Clearly, the Ukrainians rightly are very, very sceptical,” Sir Richard said.

“However, if this is a Russian withdrawal and the Ukrainians can capitalise on it, then I think this hastens the Ukrainians achieving their military objectives, providing the West continues to provide the support needed.”

He said the West must now “double down” on its support, including all capabilities required for offensive manoeuvers and air defence in particular, “because you can sort of guarantee that any withdrawal will be followed by yet more terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities and utilities”.

On Wednesday, Moscow ordered its troops to leave the city in a symbolic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nine-month war on Ukraine.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russian forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine in February.

Mr Shoigu's top commander told him the move was made to save the lives of Russian troops and better defend positions across the river.

The Russians "are moving out but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pullout or regrouping," Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video posted online on Wednesday night.

Russian forces were destroying bridges as they left and mining roads, Mr Arestovych said.

"For the moment, we don't know their intentions — will they engage in fighting with us and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly," he said.

British intelligence said Russia’s withdrawal has been slowed by limited crossing points over the Dnipro.

“With limited crossing points, Russian forces will be vulnerable in crossing the Dnipro River. It is likely that the withdrawal will take place over several days with defensive positions and artillery fires covering withdrawing forces,” the Ministry of Defence tweeted.

It also issued a warning about land mines.

“In retreating, Russian forces have destroyed multiple bridges and likely laid mines to slow and delay advancing Ukrainian forces” the ministry said.

The announcement of the abandonment of Kherson in the south — a month after Mr Putin annexed the area and declared it a part of Russia forever — follows Russia's defeat in the north and parts of the east, leaving Moscow with only limited gains from its war.

Russian forces are still holding on to some territory in the south, including a land route connecting Russia to Crimea, which it seized in 2014. Russian troops are also present in some cities in the east that they mostly obliterated while capturing them.

But it has come at a heavy price to both sides.

Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said more than 100,000 Russians, and probably the same number of Ukrainian forces, have been killed or wounded in the war.

The general, who was speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday night, put the toll of Russian forces killed or injured since the war began in February at “well over 100,000”. He added that about the same number of Ukrainian forces have been killed or wounded.

He said that the pending Russian retreat from Kherson and a potential standoff over the winter could provide a chance for negotiations to end the war.

Sir Richard said the shape of negotiations “is up to president Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians”.

“And it’s up to them to decide when and what they want to negotiate. It is their country that has been despoiled and had their people massacred and we need to do everything we can to support them,” he added.