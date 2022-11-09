Russia orders troops to leave Kherson in major retreat

Russia on Wednesday ordered its troops to leave the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the first major regional centre seized in its invasion, in a highly symbolic setback for President Vladimir Putin.

In televised comments, Gen Sergei Surovikin, in overall command of the war, said it was no longer possible to keep Kherson supplied.

“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right [western] bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Gen Surovikin said.

With Kyiv’s forces pressing their counteroffensive in the region bordering occupied Crimea, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu then ordered the troops to withdraw from the western bank of the Dnipro River and move to the other shore.

Mr Shoigu said: “I agree with your conclusions and proposals. Proceed with the withdrawal of troops and take all measures to transfer forces across the river.”

The announcement had been anticipated by Russia's influential war bloggers, who described it as a bitter blow.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said some Russian troops would remain in the city but it was not immediately known how many or where.

The retreat would represent a major defeat for the Kremlin after Ukraine retook large areas of territory around Kharkiv in the east over the summer.

Kherson was the first regional capital to fall in Russia’s February 24 invasion and was among the territories the Kremlin claimed to annex in illegal referendums held in September.

Ukrainian forces cut supply lines to the southern city. Russian officials had previously started the evacuation of civilians and moved their administration to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, further from the front line.

Russia has aimed hundreds of missiles and drones at critical power infrastructure across Ukraine.