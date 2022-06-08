Berlin car crash: Several injured as vehicle hits pedestrians

Several people were injured after a car mounted the pavement and smashed into a shop window in Berlin on Wednesday morning.

A man is believed to have driven his car into a crowd of people, police said, but it was unclear whether he had done so deliberately. He was arrested at the scene.

Photos showed the silver Renault lodged in the window of a high-end perfume store. The fire brigade spoke of several injuries and said about 60 emergency workers were being deployed.

The crash took place close to the site of a 2016 terrorist attack, Germany's worst in modern times, when a lorry drove into Christmas shoppers and killed 12 people.

This is a developing story