Security failures let Berlin truck terrorist slip through net

The Christmas market where a lorry ploughed into a crowd in Berlin in 2016 in an attack that killed a dozen people. Reuters

A series of security failures allowed a terrorist to slip through the net and carry out the Christmas market attack in Berlin, a final report has found.

Anis Amri killed 12 people in the 2016 attack – shooting a lorry driver and ploughing the vehicle into pedestrians in Germany’s worst extremist attack.

Amri was known to security services more than a year before the attack but authorities believed he was no longer a serious threat.

A 1,200-page report by politicians in Berlin said authorities failed to monitor Amri’s movements at weekends or investigate his potential extremist contacts.

The report also blamed staff shortages and poor co-operation between security services for the failure to thwart the attack.

“We found numerous mistakes and the sum of these mistakes and failures made the attack possible,” said Stephan Lenz, chairman of the inquiry panel.

“There were a number of individual miscalculations, there were structural deficits in the security architecture, there were shortages of staff. All of this together led to Amri not being stopped and being able to carry out the attack.”

Amri arrived in Germany illegally in 2015 and lived under several false names in several German states, including Berlin.

He soon attracted the attention of authorities because of his suspected extremism and involvement in drug dealing.

Police began looking into his beliefs in October 2015 after a neighbour saw pictures of what appeared to be ISIS fighters on his phone.

Investigations revealed he talked about buying Kalashnikov assault rifles in Paris to carry out an attack in Germany.

Amri was placed under observation but this was scaled down by mid-2016 when signs of extremism were thought to be waning.

Investigators believed that someone involved in the drugs trade was unlikely to be a religious extremist, the committee’s report found.

“There was a perception that Amri had cooled off and was not becoming more radical, that he used and sold drugs … that he lived a mundane lifestyle and therefore couldn’t be a radical Islamist,” Mr Lenz said.

“That was a miscalculation, which led to the intensity of observation being scaled down and Amri not being prioritised any more.”

Observation failures

The report said it was hard to understand why Amri was not monitored during the evening, at weekends and at Friday prayers.

He was observed attending a mosque known as Fussilet 33, which was banned subsequently by German authorities.

The committee said investigators failed to properly investigate Amri’s social circle and whether it involved extremist connections.

“Amri’s web of contacts was not sufficiently cleared up. There were more possibilities here,” Mr Lenz said.

“It was clear that Berlin as a capital city would be a focus of Islamic extremists but there was no effective management of potential threats.”

A mourner leaves a tribute at a memorial to the victims of the Berlin terrorist attack. EPA

Berlin’s Social Democratic Party, the city government's leading party since 2001, said counterterrorism measures had improved since Amri’s attack.

"The number of counterterror staff has doubled and software upgrades allow for better sharing of data," said party spokesman Frank Zimmerman.

The committee’s four-year investigation heard from dozens of witnesses and examined thousands of pages of documents.

More than 50 people were injured in the attack. The report said there was room for improvement in how the survivors of Amri’s rampage were supported.

Amri, originally from Tunisia, was killed in a shootout with Italian police days after the attack.

After arriving in Europe on Italy's Mediterranean island of Lampedusa in 2011, he served time in a prison on Sicily for various offences.

Italian counterterrorism authorities later said that Amri may have been radicalised at the Sicilian jail.

Scoreline Al Wasl 1 (Caio Canedo 90+1') Al Ain 2 (Ismail Ahmed 3', Marcus Berg 50') Red cards: Ismail Ahmed (Al Ain) 77'

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Essentials The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct from the UAE to Los Angeles, from Dh4,975 return, including taxes. The flight time is 16 hours. Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and Southwest all fly direct from Los Angeles to San Jose del Cabo from Dh1,243 return, including taxes. The flight time is two-and-a-half hours. The trip

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic’s eight-day Whales Wilderness itinerary costs from US$6,190 (Dh22,736) per person, twin share, including meals, accommodation and excursions, with departures in March and April 2018.

The Bio Amal likes watching Japanese animation movies and Manga - her favourite is The Ancient Magus Bride She is the eldest of 11 children, and has four brothers and six sisters. Her dream is to meet with all of her friends online from around the world who supported her work throughout the years Her favourite meal is pizza and stuffed vine leaves She ams to improve her English and learn Japanese, which many animated programmes originate in

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 1', Kane 8' & 16') West Ham United 3 (Balbuena 82', Sanchez og 85', Lanzini 90'+4) Man of the match Harry Kane

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Recycle Reuse Repurpose New central waste facility on site at expo Dubai South area to handle estimated 173 tonne of waste generated daily by millions of visitors Recyclables such as plastic, paper, glass will be collected from bins on the expo site and taken to the new expo Central Waste Facility on site Organic waste will be processed at the new onsite Central Waste Facility, treated and converted into compost to be re-used to green the expo area Of 173 tonnes of waste daily, an estimated 39 per cent will be recyclables, 48 per cent organic waste and 13 per cent general waste. About 147 tonnes will be recycled and converted to new products at another existing facility in Ras Al Khor Recycling at Ras Al Khor unit: Plastic items to be converted to plastic bags and recycled Paper pulp moulded products such as cup carriers, egg trays, seed pots, and food packaging trays Glass waste into bowls, lights, candle holders, serving trays and coasters Aim is for 85 per cent of waste from the site to be diverted from landfill

