EU oil sanctions hit fresh snag over Russian patriarch

The European Union was yet to finalise its sixth sanctions package on Russia on Thursday, after Hungary objected to the blacklisting of religious leader and Kremlin ally Patriarch Kirill of Moscow.

EU leaders had breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after a late-night compromise with Hungary, exempting a vital pipeline from a Russian oil embargo, ended a weeks-long impasse over the package.

But hopes that the political agreement in Brussels would be legally rubber-stamped the following day proved optimistic as diplomats continued to haggle over the text.

Discussions on sanctions were still continuing on Thursday, an EU official said, prolonging a slow approval process that has irritated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addressing reports that Hungary was once again wielding its veto, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office said on Thursday that his opposition to imposing sanctions on the patriarch "has long been well known".

Hungary will abide by the agreement made between the EU's 27 leaders, his spokesman said, which appeared to settle the oil issue but did not go into the specifics of those facing sanctions.

Mr Orban said nobody had argued against Hungary's position on imposing sanctions on the patriarch at the two-day European Council meeting.

The prime minister, who positions himself as a defender of Christian values in Europe, has previously said Hungary would oppose the inclusion of any church leaders on the list.

European leaders believed they had eventually won over Viktor Orban at a summit in Brussels this week. Reuters

Patriarch Kirill is in the line of fire because of his staunch support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Although some Russian Orthodox clergy members have spoken out against the war, the patriarch has stood by Mr Putin and given what the US has described as "supposed religious justification" for the war.

In an interview in May, the patriarch echoed many of Mr Putin's talking points by complaining about Nato expansion and describing attacks on Russian speakers in Ukraine by supposed neo-Nazis.

After Mr Orban won a Hungarian election in May, the patriarch sent him a message hailing him as "one of the few European politicians" standing up for Christian values.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said he was not sure whether the patriarch's name would make the sanctions list after it had initially been included.

More than 1,000 people have had sanctions imposed by the EU, meaning their assets in Europe are frozen and their travel is restricted, because of the conflict in Ukraine.

They include Mr Putin himself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, other senior politicians and oligarchs including former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

The sixth package is expected to add to that list as well as banning shipments of Russian oil by sea and removing more banks from international payments system Swift.

The EU had initially proposed a total Russian oil ban but conceded to Hungary that deliveries through the 4,000-kilometre Druzhba pipeline could continue.

Mr Orban has long been regarded as the Kremlin's closest ally within the EU and has crossed swords with the bloc's leaders over what they see as the erosion of democratic standards in Hungary.