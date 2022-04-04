Hungarian PM Orban wins fourth term comfortably

Official results from Hungary's general election on Sunday showed nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party had won a fourth term by a much greater margin than polls suggested, after a campaign overshadowed by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

"We have won a great victory — a victory so great you can perhaps see it from the Moon and certainly from Brussels," Mr Orban, 58, told a jubilant crowd chanting his name, many of them wearing Fidesz's orange colour.

His administration has had repeated confrontations with the EU, including over control of the press and judiciary, and measures against the LGBTQ community, which were also the subject of a vote on Sunday.

Already the longest-serving head of government in the EU, Mr Orban was challenged by six united opposition parties seeking to undo the "illiberal" revolution Fidesz has pursued during 12 consecutive years in office.

But with 94 per cent of votes counted, the party was on 53 per cent compared to 35 per cent for the opposition coalition, the national election office said.

That means the party will retain its two-thirds majority in parliament.

Peter Marki-Zay, 49, the conservative leading the opposition list, addressed supporters and conceded defeat late on Sunday evening.

"I will not hide my sadness and my disappointment," Mr Marki-Zay told them, accusing Fidesz of running a campaign of "hate and lies".

He said the opposition had done "everything humanly possible" but the campaign had been "an unequal fight" as he and other anti-Fidesz politicians were all but banished from state media.

Members of the voting committee collect ballots at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, on April 3 Bloomberg

Member of the European Parliament, Marton Gyongyosi from the right-wing Jobbik party, which is part of the opposition coalition, told AFP that "abuses" had taken place on Sunday.

"This will have to be considered when talking about how the results of the elections can be respected," Mr Gyongyosi said.

Mr Orban has dismissed such complaints and insisted the vote was fair.

For the first time more than 200 international observers monitored the election in Hungary along with thousands of domestic volunteers from both camps.

Turnout reached 68.69 per cent, almost matching the record participation at the last national elections in 2018.

The far-right Mi Hazank party also beat expectations and will make its debut in Parliament after crossing the 5 per cent minimum threshold.

Budapest resident Agnes Kunyik, 56, said she had backed the opposition.

"They have ruined our country, destroyed it," Ms Kunyik said of Fidesz, becoming visibly emotional.

But one of those who had turned out for Mr Orban's victory celebration, Ildiko Horvath, 55, said that under Fidesz, "Hungary is really going forwards.

"On the really important questions like the [Ukraine] war and migrants he always decides in line with what the majority wants," Ms Horvath said.

Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine cast a long shadow over the campaign.

Mr Orban fell into line with EU support for Kyiv despite his long-standing closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But at home, he has struck a neutral and even anti-Ukrainian tone at times, refusing to let weapons for Ukraine cross Hungarian territory.

He set himself as the protector of stability and accused the opposition of "war-mongering".

"We never had so many opponents," Mr Orban said in his victory speech, reeling off a list that comprised "Brussels bureaucrats ... the international mainstream media and the Ukrainian president".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has singled Mr Orban out for criticism over his reticence to take a tougher stance against Russia.

French and Italian far-right leaders Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini were quick to offer their congratulations on Sunday.

Ms Le Pen, who is gathering momentum in polls before the first round of presidential elections in France next week, posted a picture of herself shaking hands with Mr Orban and the caption: "When the people vote, the people win."

Hungarians were also voting in a referendum designed to elicit support for what Fidesz calls a "child protection" law banning the portrayal of LGBTQ people to under-18s.

Budapest resident Regina, 25, she had spoilt her ballot in the "twisted" referendum, which she said portrayed LGBTQ Hungarians as an "enemy".

Partial results showed the referendum had failed as not enough valid votes had been cast.