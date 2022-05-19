One person severely injured in school shooting in Germany

At least one person has been injured during a shooting at a secondary school in the city of Bremerhaven, northern Germany, local media reported.

Police detained one person after the incident on Thursday morning, while a second suspect was on the run armed with a crossbow, German newspaper Bild reported.

One person, reportedly a female member of staff, was severely injured and rushed to hospital.

The shooting took place at Lloyd Gymnasium where a schoolgirl heard shots being fired while she was in a bathroom and called the police.

Around 1,700 students attend the school. However, only around 200 students were in the building at the time of the shooting as exams were taking place.

Teachers and students barricaded themselves into classrooms while they waited for help.

Specialist firearms officers were called in to conduct a search of the school to ensure no other perpetrators were in the building.

"The students are in their classrooms with their teachers. The police have the situation on site under control," police said in a statement. "Police measures are continuing."

A video posted on Twitter showed a man lying face-down on a pavement next to what appeared to be a crossbow or a similar weapon. He could be seen placing his arms behind his back as pedestrians and cyclists passed him and sirens rang out in the distance.

One man who walked by appeared to grow suspicious of the man lying on the ground, and kicked the weapon to the side.

Within seconds, two police vans arrived and officers jumped out to arrest the man lying on the sidewalk.

Bremerhaven Police force issued a statement on Twitter saying a large operation was under way in the centre of Bremerhaven, and urged people to avoid the area around the school.

Photos from the scene showed media, police and emergency vehicles outside the school. A pastor and a Red Cross team also attended the scene, according to reports.

A hotline has been set up for parents to access information about their children’s safety. A handful of parents gathered outside the school shortly after the news broke, according to reports.

This is a breaking news story ... more to follow ...