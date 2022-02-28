Biden calls for meeting with allies to co-ordinate response to Russia-Ukraine crisis

US President Joe Biden will hold a secure call with allies and partners on Monday to discuss "developments" in Russia's attack on Ukraine and "coordinate our united response," the White House has said.

The administration did not elaborate on who would participate in the call, which will take place at 11.15am (4.15pm GMT).

READ MORE Rouble plunges to record new low following tighter Western sanctions

Russia is at the centre of international attention as its forces battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, and the country is facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban on its national airline from Western airspace and the removal of its banks from key financial networks.

Rising death toll

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 352 civilians have been killed since Russia’s military operations began, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry’s statement on Sunday did not give any information about the casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are aiming only at Ukrainian military stations and says that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.

Moscow has not released any information on casualties among its troops.

The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

UN says Ukraine radioactive waste site struck

The UN's nuclear watchdog said missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.

International Atomic Energy Agency director general Rafael Grossi late on Sunday said Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike.

He said his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal site in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.

Russian Rouble plunges to record

Russia’s rouble plunged more than 28 per cent to a record of 118 against the dollar in early trading on Monday, after the US and EU allies imposed tighter sanctions in response to its military offensive in Ukraine.

Ukrainian protesters rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Santa Monica, California. AP

The currency clawed back some territory but was still down 18 per cent as of 7.58am UAE time on Monday at 100.2 to the greenback.

"A bank run has already started in Russia at the weekend, and the rouble ... will be well above $100 to the US Dollar," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.