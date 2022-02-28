Rouble plunges to record new low following tighter Western sanctions

Russia’s rouble plunged more than 28 per cent to a record low of 118 against the US dollar in early trading on Monday, after the Wasington and EU allies imposed tighter sanctions in response to its military offensive in Ukraine.

The currency clawed back some territory but is still down 18 per cent as of 7.58am UAE time on Monday at 100.2 to the greenback.

"A bank run has already started in Russia over the weekend, and the Ruble ... will be well above $100 to the US Dollar," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

"Inflation will immediately spike massively, and the Russian banking system is likely to be in trouble ... Most non-Russian banks will be reluctant to settle the other side of any Rouble trade, and I have no doubt compliance officers are having a busy morning. The Rouble was trading domestically near 150 over the weekend as Russians caused a bank run in the rush to change savings into hard currencies."

The currency's dive follows the targeting of certain Russian banks by the US and European allies that have disconnected them from the global Swift payments network in addition to a slew of tougher sanctions aimed at tightening the noose around Russia's economy.

Oil prices have rebounded upwards after receding below $100 a barrel on Friday.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 4.77 per cent trading at $102.60 per barrel at 8.01am UAE time on Monday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was also 5.61 per cent higher at $96.73 per barrel.

Despite Western measures the US and EU have notably not placed sanctions on Russia’s energy and commodity industries, which are integral to the global economy. Russia is among the world's biggest producers of oil and natural gas, in addition to nickel, aluminium, palladium, cobalt, copper, wheat and barley.

In 2020, Russia produced about 10.2 million barrels a day of crude oil and natural gas condensate, placing it second after the US, with Saudi Arabia in third place, according to the 2021 BP Statistical Review of World Energy. It is also the second-largest producer of natural gas in the world.

More to follow