Ukraine's Zelenskyy vows to fight as explosions rock Kiev on day two of Russian invasion

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to stay in Kiev as two loud explosions were heard in the centre of the capital early on Friday, in the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War.

Russia has launched its invasion by land, air and sea following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. At least 70 people have been reported killed.

“ (The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target,” Mr Zelenskyy warned in a video message. “My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine.”

US and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kiev and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the US.

Russian troops seized the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant north of Kiev as they advanced along the shortest route to Kiev from Belarus to the north.

Heavy gunfire

Invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kiev and the West responded with punishing sanctions.

On Thursday, Russia’s paratroopers wrested control of the Gostomel airfield, on the northwestern outskirts of Kiev, after swooping in with helicopters and jets from the direction of Belarus.

There was also fighting at Hostomel airport, just outside Kiev, where Russian paratroopers landed. A Ukrainian official later said the airfield had been recaptured, while a senior US defence official said Russian forces were advancing closer to Kiev.

Heavy exchanges of fire were also reported in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the north-east and Kherson in the south.

The motorway heading west out of Kiev, home to three million people, was choked with traffic across five lanes as residents sought to escape, fearful of bombardments while stuck in their cars.

Fifty-seven people were killed and 169 were wounded on Thursday, Ukraine’s health minister said, while the interior ministry said 13 border guards died when a Russian vessel shelled Ukraine’s Zmiinyi Island, south of the Black Sea port of Odessa.

Foreign companies shut plants

Brewer Carlsberg, Japan Tobacco and a Coca-Cola bottler were among firms shutting factories in Ukraine on Thursday following Russia’s invasion, while UPS and FedEx Corp suspended services in and out of the country.

US President Joe Biden announced that he is drastically increasing sanctions on Russia https://t.co/k23uAIxyAI pic.twitter.com/ciXvN4MiSN — The National (@TheNationalNews) February 24, 2022

Many companies with exposure to Russia are waiting for more clarity on Western sanctions and assessing the impact of those already announced.

Washington on Thursday announced a wave of measures that impede Russia’s ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. It earlier imposed sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline while European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would block Russian access to key technologies and markets.

Denmark’s Carlsberg, which has a 31 per cent share of Ukraine’s beer market, suspended production at all three of its breweries in the country, while Coca-Cola HBC said it had triggered contingency plans which included shutting its bottling plant.

Japan Tobacco shut a cigarette plant in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine.