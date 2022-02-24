Biden plans more Russia sanctions following Ukraine invasion

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce stringent new sanctions on Russia in an address on Thursday following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scaled-up assault throughout Ukraine.

The new penalties could expand sanctions on Russian financial institutions, restrict Moscow’s access to new technology and target Russian elites loyal to Mr Putin.

They follow Mr Biden’s earlier round of sanctions this week, which targeted the Nord Stream 2 oil pipeline to Germany as well as two Russian financial institutions.

However, the sanctions failed to deter Mr Putin from moving forces outside of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk while launching missiles at major Ukrainian cities.

“The deterrent aspect of this clearly didn’t deter,” Douglas Rediker, a nonresident senior fellow at the Washington-based Brookings Institution, told The National.

“Having said that, if we had layered more expansive sanctions earlier it’s highly doubtful that would have deterred Putin anyway.”

Still, the new sanctions Mr Biden is expected to announce could incur significant costs on Russia and its people.

“Assuming they include banking sanctions and export controls, in the short term it’s going to be pretty damn tough to transact at your local bank if you’re going to do anything other than transactions internally within the country,” said Mr Rediker. “So, their trade is going to be severely impacted.”

“But in the medium to longer term, the export controls that the US administration is threatening to impose later today would in fact have a very serious impact on Russia’s economy in the 21st century.”

Still, Mr Rediker noted that Mr Biden appears unlikely to apply some of the most crippling sanctions that had been discussed, noting that doing so “could have broken apart the transatlantic alliance because Europeans are the ones that would have and will bear the brunt of the cost of sanctions disproportionately.”

Mr Biden vowed to shield US consumers from rising gas prices when he announced the first tranche of Russia sanctions on Tuesday, indicating that he will likely refrain from sanctioning Russia’s oil sector – its key source of revenue.

Likewise, Mr Rediker said that removing Russia from the SWIFT financial network would be a “blunt instrument” that “would likely cause not only damage to the Russian banking system and economy but could have enormous consequential impact around the world.”