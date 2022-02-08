Iran nuclear talks resume in Vienna with deal 'in sight'

Talks in Vienna over a resurrection of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resume on Tuesday, with the US saying an agreement is “in sight” but warning that time is running out.

The eighth round of EU-convened negotiations between China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK and, indirectly, the US, paused last month as envoys returned to their capitals for consultations.

Both Iran and the US say there have been signs of progress, but each side has put the onus on the other to deliver.

READ MORE Iran seeks guarantees from US as nuclear talks in Vienna move slowly

“A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return [to the accord]", a US State Department spokesman said on Monday.

US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the 2015 deal in 2018 and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to step up its nuclear activities.

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, which Tehran insists is for peaceful purposes.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that answers that “the US brings … to Vienna will determine when we can reach an agreement”.

“We have made significant progress in various areas of the Vienna negotiations,” Mr Khatibzadeh said. The areas include guarantees sought by Iran that the US would not breach the deal once again, he said.

The administration of Joe Biden, Mr Trump’s successor, has signalled that it wants a return to the deal, but says that time is running out. In a conciliatory move last week, the US announced it was waiving sanctions on Iran’s civil nuclear programme.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described it as “the decisive moment".

“We gave them a clear message that now this is the time for decisions and for progress, and not for prolonging the process,” he told The Washington Post. “We hope that they will use the chance.”

“We are five minutes away from the finish line,” Russian negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview to Russian newspaper Kommersant.

“A draft of the final document has been crafted. There are several points there that need more work, but that document is already on the table.”

Twenty-Six US Senators, including Ted Cruz, have written to Mr Biden and demanded that their voices be heard at the Vienna negotiations. Mr Cruz and other Republican Senators criticised the original 2015 deal for not being tough enough on Iran.