Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna on Monday

An eighth round of nuclear talks between Iran, the US, EU, France, UK, Germany, Russia and China is expected to begin on Monday.

EU diplomat Enrique Mora, who is chairing the talks, announced the date for the resumption on Twitter.

“Vienna talks to resume on Monday 27 December. The JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead,” he said.

Although progress has been slow in Vienna, the previous round of talks ended with a degree of optimism. In a show of goodwill, Iran reached an agreement with the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to allow for its nuclear sites to be refitted with cameras and monitored.

Along with that, the parties in Vienna were able to agree on which points would be discussed at the next round of talks.

Before the last round of talks, there were concerns that neither Iran nor the US would be able to come to the table to work out a new deal, with US special envoy for Iran Rob Malley giving a warning of a “period of escalating crisis” should a deal not come to fruition in Vienna.

Former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

Iran complied with the deal for a period after the US exit and then began ramping up its enrichment. Since then Iran has enriched uranium to 60 per cent.

However, nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami told state TV on Sunday that Iran “has no intention to produce nuclear fuel beyond the 60 per cent purity.”

Before the Vienna talks, the EU said participants would “continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the US" to the deal and how to ensure the full and effective adherence to the agreement by all sides.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, however, voiced his scepticism over the EU's role in the talks.

"We do not see the position of the European countries as constructive,” he said

He went on to reiterate Iran's main goal for the talks – calling on the EU and US to lift all sanctions.

The US has yet to agree to any sanctions relief an issue that will be key to seeing progress in Vienna.