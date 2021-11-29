Vienna nuclear talks resume as Iran seeks 'mechanism' to lift sanctions

Iran has insisted it remains determined to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal it agreed with world powers, but it said the US must show it wants to lift sanctions on Tehran, as negotiators return to Vienna after a five-month break in the talks.

Hopes of quick progress in the Austrian capital are muted, but Russia’s envoy to the talks said Moscow was “cautiously optimistic” despite being aware of the problems on the table.

Mikhail Ulyanov said “we have no reasonable and acceptable alternative to a successful conclusion of the talks” on the nuclear deal.

Six rounds of talks in Vienna failed to make significant headway earlier this year and were paused amid the Iranian presidential elections, that brought hardliner Ebrahim Raisi to power.

The 2015 nuclear deal has effectively been in tatters since 2018, when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran. The latter has responded by repeatedly breaking the terms of the accord it agreed with the US, EU, China, Russia, France and the UK.

The 2015 agreement saw Iran limit its nuclear capability in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Mr Trump’s successor Joe Biden has said he wants a return to the deal, but the US insists Iran must return to compliance first.

Tehran has refused to back down from its demands, which partly comprise the dropping of all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to Iran's nuclear programme.

Deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri leads the Iranian delegation, which was appointed by Mr Raisi.

In an op-ed for the Financial Times, Mr Bagheri wrote: “We should be offered a clear and transparent mechanism to ensure that sanctions will be removed. For what other conceivable reason would we compromise regarding Iran’s technological advances and nationally-precious domestic nuclear programme?”

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh insisted Iran’s delegation “is in Vienna with a firm determination to reach an agreement and is looking forward to fruitful talks”.

“The government has shown its willingness and seriousness by sending a quality team known to all. If the other side shows the same willingness, we will be on the right track to reach an agreement.”

The remaining signatories to the deal will convene at a luxury hotel in Vienna.

A US delegation headed by the administration's special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, is participating indirectly in the talks, with diplomats from the other countries acting as go-betweens.

“If the United States comes to Vienna with the determination to resolve the deadlock and other issues that kept us from reaching an agreement in previous rounds and enter the talks from that point, definitely the talks will move forward in an easy path,” said Mr Khatibzadeh.

“If the US still wants to stick to its unilateralism in the negotiations, the Islamic Republic will have plenty of choices to make as well.”

He also accused certain European countries at the talks of lacking “the necessary will to lift the sanctions”.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid have jointly pledged to work “night and day” to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

The Vienna talks are convened by senior EU foreign affairs official Enrique Mora, who said “intense preparatory work” was under way ahead of the talks.

Mr Malley warned that Washington would be ready to ramp up pressure on Tehran if talks collapse.

“If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better, it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it.”