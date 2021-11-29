UK and Israel join forces to stop Iran developing nuclear weapons

The foreign ministers from the UK and Israel will sign a 10-year agreement on Monday to deepen co-operation between the two nations.

The UK’s Liz Truss and Israel’s Yair Lapid have pledged to work "night and day" to prevent the Iranian regime from ever becoming a nuclear power.

The deal will also see the UK and Israel work closely on issues such as cyber security, technology development, defence, trade and science.

"The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close co-operation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran's ambitions," Ms Truss and Mr Lapid wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

Read more What is Iran getting out of its alliances with Russia and China?

Iran is due to resume talks in Vienna on Monday on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal after months of delays.

The original signatories to the deal were China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, the US and the EU.

US president Barack Obama regarded the original agreement as one of his most significant foreign policy achievements, but his successor Donald Trump called it the “worst deal ever” and withdrew the US from it, reimposing sanctions on Iran.

Iran has since moved away from many of its commitments, such as breaching the limits laid down in the accord on its stockpile of enriched uranium.

US President Joe Biden has said he wants the US to return to the deal, but Washington has accused Iran of dragging its feet and making "radical" demands.

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was among the most vocal critics of the 2015 agreement.

His successor, Naftali Bennett, has also voiced concern about a revival of the accord.

"Israel is very concerned about the willingness to lift sanctions and allow the flow of billions to Iran, in exchange for insufficient restrictions on the nuclear programme," Mr Bennett said before a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

"This is a message that we are conveying in every way, to the Americans and to the other countries that are negotiating with Iran.

"The foreign minister will deliver the same message at his meetings in London and Paris this week."

After visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ms Truss in London on Monday, Mr Lapid is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.