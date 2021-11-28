US warns Iran of pressure if it accelerates nuclear programme during talks

The United States and its partners are likely to exert pressure on Tehran if it uses talks scheduled to resume on Monday as pretext to accelerate its nuclear programme, the US special envoy for Iran said.

"If Iran thinks it can use this time to build more leverage and then come back and say they want something better, it simply won't work. We and our partners won't go for it," Robert Malley told BBC Sounds in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

Mr Malley is leading the US negotiating team in the indirect talks with Iran in Vienna. The negotiations, with the participation of major powers, resume after a five-month hiatus. They will be the first to be held since Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi took office in August.

Tehran is demanding the immediate lifting of all sanctions imposed by former US president Donald Trump after he pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The pact, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the world powers in 2015, lifted restrictions on Tehran in return for curbs on its atomic activities.

Iran responded to the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 by increasing its levels of uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities.

"If that's Iran's approach, which is to try to use the negotiations as cover for an accelerated nuclear programme, and as I say, drag its feet at the nuclear table, we will have to respond in a way that is not our preference," Mr Malley said.

"Nobody should be surprised if at that point there is increased pressure on Iran," he said.

"We hope not to get that there, but if we are, then pressure will have to increase to send a message to Iran that the choice it is making is the wrong one. That it has a different path available to it, but it's not a path open indefinitely because Iran's nuclear programme is putting the very essence of the deal negotiated [in 2015] at risk."