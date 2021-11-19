Austria orders full lockdown and mandatory vaccination

Austria is to enter another nationwide lockdown amid soaring infection and death rates, the country’s chancellor has confirmed.

Alexander Schallenberg said the shutdown aimed at containing a fourth wave of Covid-19 will begin on Monday and initially last for 10 days, with the possibility for an extension.

He said it would run for a “maximum of 20 days”.

He also announced it would be a "requirement to get vaccinated" in Austria from 1 February 2022.

The rule, which will apply to all adults, will be seen as controversial, with Austria only the fourth nation to usher in such a measure.

Read more Rush to lockdown in Europe as Covid cases spiral out of control

Indonesia, Micronesia and Turkmenistan have already announced that vaccines will be mandatory for their populations.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, at just 66 percent.

“We do not want a fifth wave,” Mr Schallenberg said.

From next week, students will have to head back to home schooling and anyone who can work from home will be required to do so.

Restaurants, bars and gyms will close and cultural events will be cancelled.

It comes as several European countries have tightened restrictions amid surging numbers of cases and fatalities across the continent.

Germany is also seeing a spike in cases and has unveiled new measures to tackle the rising infection rate.

On Thursday politicians in the Bundestag passed legislation to rein in the virus with votes from the centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

The three parties are currently negotiating to form a new government.

The new measures include requirements for employees to prove they are vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have tested negative for the virus in order to access communal workplaces; a similar rule will apply to public transport.

The states are also considering mandatory vaccinations for some professional groups such as medical staff and nursing home employees.

The head of Germany’s disease control agency expressed scepticism over whether the current rules would be enough to bring down the number of daily cases being declared.

Lothar Wieler, the director of the Robert Koch Institute, called the situation facing Germans an “absolute emergency” and said tougher measures were urgently needed.

Mr Wieler called for big events to be cancelled, clubs and bars to be closed and private contacts limited to slow down the spread of Covid-19.

He also said Germans should “stay home when they can”.