Benjamin List and David MacMillan share Nobel Chemistry Prize for molecule work

A pair of scientists who discovered a way of building molecules that "made chemistry greener" have been awarded the Nobel Prize in the field.

Benjamin List, from Germany, and David W.C. MacMillan, a Scottish-born chemist who works in the US, will share the winnings after creating an "ingenious tool" to make chemical building blocks.

Known as asymmetric organocatalysis, the discovery has been put to use in making medicines and capturing light in solar cells.

The invention is "as simple as it is ingenious, and the fact is that many people have wondered why we didn’t think of it earlier," said Johan Aqvist, the chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Nobel jurors praised the scientists for mimicking natural processes which had once been so hard to replicate that chemists "were long stuck in the Stone Age".

The process they invented means it is less necessary to use metals in chemical reactions, which work well scientifically but can be harmful to the environment.

"Its uses include research into new pharmaceuticals and it has also helped make chemistry greener," the panel said.

The award is the third in this year's Nobel Prize season. The medicine award went to two pioneers in the field of human touch, while the physics committee honoured discoveries related to climate change.

Dr MacMillan is the second of this year's laureates affiliated to Princeton University in the US, after physicist Syukuro Manabe won a share of the winnings on Tuesday.

Dr List and Dr MacMillan will each take half of the chemistry jackpot, which is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14m). The money derives from the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Previous winners of the chemistry prize include Marie Curie, the radioactivity pioneer, and Fredrick Sanger, a British biochemist who won twice.