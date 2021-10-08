Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize 2021

Two journalists have won the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to defend free expression under repressive conditions in the Philippines and Russia.

Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were described by Nobel jurors as representatives of all journalists who stand up for press freedom around the world.

Ressa, this year's first female Nobel laureate, is the co-founder of investigative journalism site Rappler and has faced the threat of prison for reporting on the deadly drug war in the Philippines.

"I am in shock," Ressa said in a Rappler broadcast after the Nobel award was announced.

Named a Time magazine person of the year in 2018, she is appealing against a libel conviction last year that was seen as a blow to media freedom in the country.

The International Criminal Court approved a full investigation into possible crimes against humanity during the drugs crackdown led by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa uses her work to "expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country", said Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

"Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression."

Muratov is the editor of Russian outlet Novaja Gazeta, described by the Nobel committee as the "most independent newspaper in Russia today".

He has published articles criticising Russian authorities for alleged corruption, electoral fraud, police violence and secretive interventions abroad.

Six of the newspaper's journalists have been killed since 1993, Ms Reiss-Andersen said, and others have faced harassment, threats and violence.

"Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy," she said. "He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want."

Despite the criticism of Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov offered praise for Muratov after the Nobel award. "He has consistently worked in accordance with his ideals," Mr Peskov said.

The peace prize is awarded to the person who has "done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations" or reduce the size of military forces, under the instructions left by Alfred Nobel.

Jurors said the Swedish benefactor's wishes for a peaceful world would not be possible without free expression and freedom of the press.

"This year’s award of the Nobel Peace Prize is therefore firmly anchored in the provisions of Alfred Nobel’s will," they said.

There were 329 nominations for this year's prize. Their names are kept secret for 50 years, meaning there was no official word on who else was in the running, although Russian activist Alexei Navalny and climate campaigner Greta Thunberg had been mentioned as contenders.

Previous winners of the prize include Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai, late South African leader Nelson Mandela and former US president Barack Obama.

The peace prize is the fifth in this year's Nobel awards season and the only one to be handed out in Norway rather than Sweden.

The medicine prize went to two biologists who shone a light on human senses. Climate change was a theme of the physics award, which was shared by three scientists.

The chemistry winners were two scientists who discovered a new way of creating molecules. Abdulrazak Gurnah, who wrote novels about the fate of refugees, won the literature prize on Thursday.