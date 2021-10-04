Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded to scientists who lifted lid on human touch

Two scientists who lifted the lid on human senses have won the Nobel Prize for Medicine, beating vaccine pioneers to the prestigious award.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian were named the winners on Monday after making breakthrough findings on how people sense heat, cold and touch.

Announcing the winner after balloting behind closed doors on Monday, the Nobel jury said the US-based duo had broken open a "fundamental unsolved question" about human biology.

"This really unlocks one of the secrets of nature," said Thomas Perlmann, the secretary of the Nobel Committee. "It's actually something that is crucial for our survival, so it's a very important and profound discovery,"

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian "for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch."

Mr Perlmann called the two winners to deliver the news on Monday. "They were incredibly happy, and as far as I could tell, they were very surprised," he said. Nominees are not told that they are under consideration.

The award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.14m), which derives from a bequest by Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Dr Julius, 65, is a professor at the University of California, San Francisco who used a pungent substance found in chili peppers to find a sensor in the skin that detects heat.

He identified a single protein that makes people react to the chemical and to other painful sensations. His laboratory has used chemicals from horseradish and wasabi and toxins from snakes and tarantulas.

"David’s work epitomises the creativity, scientific rigour, and courage needed to pursue the major unsolved mysteries of biology," said university chancellor Sam Hawgood.

Dr Patapoutian, who was born in Lebanon in 1967 and moved to the US as a young man, works at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California. He identified genes that control sensitivity to touch.

The proteins he discovered also play a role in how people sense motion and how the body deals with blood pressure, respiration and bladder control.

A smiling Dr Patapoutian watched the Nobel ceremony remotely with his son, Luca, after finding out he was a laureate.

The findings made by the two scientists are being used to develop treatments for a range of ailments, including chronic pain, the Nobel jurors said.

Abdel El Manira, a member of the Nobel committee, said the receptors discovered by the two scientists helped people to avert danger.

"If we put our hand in a burning fire, these receptors send information to our brain and tell us to avoid touching a burning place," he said.

Nobel nominations are kept secret for 50 years, meaning there is no word on who else was considered for the prize.

Vaccine scientists had won other prestigious awards this year, fuelling speculation that they would be in line for the Nobel after helping to turn the tide against Covid-19.

The fact they were overlooked this year does not mean they cannot win in the future. Scientists sometimes win a Nobel many years after their discovery.

The other Nobel Prizes, which honour outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature and peace, will be handed out later this week.

A prize for economics, which was not one of the original awards created by Alfred Nobel, was added in 1968. The winner will be named next week.