Greek PM: Destructive wildfires show need for climate action

A firefighter tackles a blaze in the village of Markati, near Athens. More wildfires broke out on Monday in Greece, parts of which have been burning for more than two weeks, fanned by strong winds.

Fires that devastated large parts of Greece this month highlight the necessity for radical shifts in behaviour to combat climate change, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

The blazes were fuelled by an intense heatwave, he said, that struck much of southern Europe and was blamed on global warming.

“The prolonged heatwave turned all our forests into tinderboxes,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

Read more Restoring the pine forests of Greece's Evia lost to wildfires

More than 100,000 hectares of pine forest in Greece were burnt with wildfires near the capital Athens, the island of Evia and areas of the Peloponnese, including near the archaeological site of the ancient Olympic Games. The government has approved $587 million in humanitarian support.

Mr Mitsotakis told Parliament that tackling the climate crisis was "forcing us to change everything; the way we produce agricultural products, how we move around, how we generate energy and the way we build our homes”.

Critics in Greece accused the authorities of being unprepared and the prime minister conceded that mistakes had been made but defended the response of the fire brigade and civil protection services.

“It is wrong to say that wildfires are only put out from the air," he said. "We cannot have a helicopter above every home."

He pledged to increase aerial firefighting capacity and establish a force better equipped to tackle fire in woodland.

There are plans to set up a special unit “that will be able to operate more effectively in the forests”, Mr Mitsotakis said.

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

Mobile phone packages comparison

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

