Greece faces 'ecological disaster' from raging wildfires

Firefighters from France extinguish a blaze that approached Neochori village in the Peloponnese, Greece, on August 12. Getty

Hundreds of firefighters on Thursday battled to contain new flare-ups of wildfires in Greece, where summer infernos have caused what Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the country's "greatest ecological disaster in decades".

Rain overnight in some areas and falling temperatures appeared to have eased the situation after two weeks of devastating blazes.

"We can be more optimistic today," Mr Mitsotakis said.

But weeks of scorching summer weather lie ahead.

Greece's most severe heatwave in decades has fanned blazes that have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of forests and farmland, which is its worst wildfire damage since 2007, the European Forest Fire Information System said on Thursday.

The fires have killed three, left hundreds homeless and forced thousands to flee, while causing economic and environmental devastation.

Greece is just one of several countries in the Mediterranean region that have been hit by a savage fire season, which authorities have blamed on climate change.

"The climate crisis is here ... and it tells us that everything must change," Mr Mitsotakis said, pointing to other devastating fires in Turkey, Italy and Algeria.

"We managed to protect thousands of people but we lost forests and properties."

He pledged to overhaul the country's civil protection authority.

Mr Mitsotakis said 150 homes were destroyed in greater Athens over the past week, while the count was continuing on the island of Evia, which accounts for more than half of the area burnt nationwide.

He has been put on the defensive after his government as recently as June was assuring Greeks that the country was fully prepared for the fire season.

But on Thursday he was forced to admit: "It seemed that this particular phenomenon exceeded our capabilities and the preparations put in place."

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said Mr Mitsotakis had "failed to grasp the magnitude of the disaster ... and the scope of his responsibilities".

"The fire fronts are still active" on Evia and in the Arcadia region of the Peloponnese peninsula and "fires are constantly flaring up" in both areas, a fire service official told AFP on Thursday.

In the north of Evia, where hundreds have been moved to safety by boat, 858 firefighters including reinforcements from European countries were battling the flames.

At the height of the fires in early August the flames reached the gates of Athens, which has four million residents, and filled the sky with smoke.

But after weeks of punishing temperatures often well over 40°C, the heat dropped on Thursday.

The falling temperatures and overnight rain in Evia, the Peloponnese and central Greece had helped to improve the situation, said Stathis Koulis, the Mayor of Gortynia.

The village in a mountainous area of Arcadia, 200km west of Athens, has become the primary focus in the Peloponnese, with deep ravines posing a challenge to firefighters.

Twenty villages have been evacuated in the area over the past few days and 680 firefighters, including more than 100 sent from France, and five water-dropping aircraft have been relentlessly battling the flames.

On Evia island, meanwhile, locals have lost their livelihoods.

"I can't take it any more," farmer Kostis Angelou said as he wandered between the corpses of his goats, all 372 of them burnt by a fire that devoured forests.

Mr Angelou, 44, managed to survive by spending hours under an irrigation water pipe, surrounded by flames.

"A saint saved me," he said.

The latest extreme weather events come after a "code red" report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was published on Monday, warning that the world is warming far more quickly than previously feared.

The Mediterranean has been singled out as a "climate change hotspot", with increasing temperatures and aridity lengthening fire seasons, according to a draft IPCC assessment reported by AFP.

Algeria announced three days of national mourning starting Thursday for the 69 people killed in blazes there.

In Italy, 48.8°C was registered in Sicily on Wednesday, beating the previous high registered in Greece in 1977 in what is believed to be a European record.

Eight people were killed in fires in Turkey's south earlier in the month, while in the north the death toll rose to 11 on Thursday from flash floods that swept across Black Sea regions.

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and 'The Moment of Lift' by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: "In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders" - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid's Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Results 1. New Zealand Daniel Meech – Fine (name of horse), Richard Gardner – Calisto, Bruce Goodin - Backatorps Danny V, Samantha McIntosh – Check In. Team total First round: 200.22; Second round: 201.75 – Penalties 12 (jump-off 40.16 seconds) Prize €64,000 2. Ireland Cameron Hanley – Aiyetoro, David Simpson – Keoki, Paul Kennedy – Cartown Danger Mouse, Shane Breen – Laith. Team total 200.25/202.84 – P 12 (jump-off 51.79 – P17) Prize €40,000 3. Italy Luca Maria Moneta – Connery, Luca Coata – Crandessa, Simone Coata – Dardonge, Natale Chiaudani – Almero. Team total 130.82/198.-4 – P20. Prize €32,000

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion's need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

