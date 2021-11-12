Fossil fuel tensions keep Cop26 outcome in suspense as talks near end

The Cop26 summit was heading for a rocky climax on Friday as tensions over fossil fuels kept the outcome in suspense on the last scheduled day of negotiations.

A draft agreement suggested that delegates from fossil-fuel reliant countries had succeeded in toning down calls to abandon coal, oil and gas.

It urged countries to move faster to scrap unabated coal power and “inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”, adding qualifications to a previous text.

An earlier version circulated on Wednesday had urged parties to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel”.

Delegates were battling over the final text after 12 days of climate negotiations in Glasgow, amid uncertainty over whether the summit would wrap up on Friday as planned.

They were urged by the leader of the UN to “pick up the pace” as climate activists cast doubt on whether promises made in Glasgow would be fulfilled.

But the disagreements over fossil fuels cast doubt on whether the UK summit hosts would succeed in their aim of “consigning coal to history” at Cop26.

“There is a group of states who are lobbying hard for fossil fuel energy,” said Leonore Gewessler, Austria’s Minister for Climate Action.

“There are attempts to weaken every concrete element. They are also reluctant for the ambitious declarations of recent days to be in the final text.”

Summit president Alok Sharma has expressed hope of finishing the talks by the Friday evening deadline. Getty

Britain had hailed a breakthrough last week when dozens of countries agreed to phase out coal, which is regarded as the dirtiest fossil fuel.

In another agreement, more than 100 nations promised to cut their emissions of methane, which is highly potent in warming the planet.

The draft text published on Friday “invites parties to consider further actions to reduce by 2030 non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions, including methane”.

The seven-page draft, which may change again before a final version is agreed, said rapid CO2 reductions were needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris deal set the goal of limiting global warming to 2°C, or preferably to 1.5°C, to prevent catastrophic effects on the climate.

But UN chief Antonio Guterres told delegates that the current suite of national climate plans would actually lead to emissions increasing by 2030.

“We need pledges to be implemented. We need commitments to turn concrete. We need actions to be verified,” he said.

Protesters carry candles during an Extinction Rebellion vigil on the sidelines of the summit. Getty

Alok Sharma, the summit president, told negotiators that “we still have a monumental challenge ahead of us” as talks entered their final stretch.

He insisted that the summit could finish as planned on Friday evening, but there were concerns that talks could stretch deep into the weekend.

The question of finance continues to loom over the talks, with the draft text expressing concern that money for adaptation “remains insufficient”.

“Negotiations on finance really need to accelerate and they need to accelerate now,” Mr Sharma said on Thursday.

Investors with $130 trillion of assets promised in the first week of talks to manage their funds in accordance with the Paris goals.

Rich countries who missed a 2020 deadline to provide $100 billion in annual climate finance are now promising to do so by 2023.

Negotiators were also working on the so-called Paris Rulebook, the agreed rules for how the global climate deal should be implemented.