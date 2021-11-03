UK to unveil plan for first 'net-zero' financial centre

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is to announce plans to make Britain the world's first net-zero financial services centre by 2050, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak will set out the plans on carbon emissions in a speech at the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

He will unveil proposals for financial institutions and listed companies that operate primarily in Britain to be required to publish net-zero transition plans.

Mr Sunak will also propose an expert task force to develop a "gold standard" for such decarbonisation plans.

The government will publish more detailed policies and interim targets for the transition next year.

Mr Sunak will call these commitments "historic", saying they will help to fund the move away from coal, and the shift to electric cars and planting trees, his department said.

Wednesday will be Finance Day at the UN summit, with a programme of events for finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of financial institutions.

The Treasury said it would be the "largest ever meeting of finance leaders on climate change".

A fact sheet on Mr Sunak's proposals specified that it would not be mandatory for companies to commit to net zero and they could have different targets.

It also said that investments in carbon-intensive activities would still be allowed.

Mr Sunak will also welcome commitments by more than 450 companies in the global financial industry with more than $130 trillion (£95tn) in assets to align with the climate goals in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

This commitment comes from a sector-wide initiative called the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, launched in April and chaired by Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor and now the UN special envoy for climate action and finance.

The Paris Agreement adopted after landmark talks in 2015 set an ambitious goal to cap global warming at "well below" 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and 1.5°C if possible.

The UK financial sector's carbon emissions exceeded the net annual output of most countries in 2019 as a result of worldwide investments, a study by environmentalist groups including Greenpeace claimed in May.