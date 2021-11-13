World inches towards climate deal as Cop26 talks drag on

The world was inching towards a deal on tackling climate change on Saturday after talks continued through the night at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries were studying the third draft of an agreement after changes were made to a contentious passage on fossil fuels.

Amid tense discussions with fossil-fuel reliant countries, an appeal to move quickly away from coal power was replaced with a call for “efforts towards” this.

Delegates added a further caveat that the “need for support towards a just transition” must be taken into account, addressing concerns over job losses.

In another important area of the talks, the draft called on rich countries to consider doubling their funding for climate action.

It urged countries to revisit their 2030 climate targets by the end of next year to align with temperature goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

The aim of these is to limit global warming to below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, or ideally 1.5°C, to head off catastrophic effects of climate change.

Summit president Alok Sharma was preparing to take soundings on the drafts as the talks entered an unplanned 13th day.

He said he hoped for agreement by the afternoon so a final deal could be ratified on Saturday.

“My team and I are now engaged in intensive consultations with groups and parties in an effort to reflect the views expressed, find the right balances and develop texts that will have been built collectively,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said an "ambitious outcome was in sight" after he discussed the progress from afar with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Technical crews were starting to dismantle the Glasgow venue where delegates have held nearly two weeks of talks.

But negotiators were still haggling over subtleties in the texts such as degrees of concern and whether certain actions should be urged or requested.

An initial Friday evening deadline passed with no agreement on outstanding issues such as finance, coal, and carbon trading.

The third draft called for a separate dialogue on loss and damage, a term referring to climate impacts which are already happening or can no longer be prevented, and which vulnerable nations have put in focus at Cop26.

Campaigners were disappointed that the draft did not go further by establishing a separate funding mechanism for loss and damage.

"Rich countries have once again demonstrated their complete lack of solidarity and responsibility to protect those facing the worst of the climate impacts," said Tasneem Essop, the head of the Climate Action Network.

The changes to the fossil fuel text have disappointed campaigners amid concerns the passage would be cut out altogether.

It was previously watered down by specifying that only certain kinds of coal power and fossil fuel subsidies should be abolished.

"It’s weak and compromised, but it’s a breakthrough, it’s a bridgehead," said Jennifer Morgan, the head of Greenpeace International, who called for efforts to "keep it in there and have it strengthened".

"Today’s plenary could witness a defining moment with a clutch of countries seeking to strike that line from the deal," she said.

Joanna Depledge, a former UN climate change official, described the emerging deal as balanced and said the reference to a just transition could bring developing countries such as South Africa on board.

"Of course not everyone will be happy," she said. "Everyone will want more on their main asks. But that is the sign of a balanced, consensus text. There is clear progress here."

Nigel Topping, one of the designated “high-level champions” appointed to drive action at Cop26, said the deal would not achieve the 1.5°C target.

But he said it made progress on past agreements and would “ratchet up the mechanisms to give us a chance to keep on that track”.

The draft tells countries that deep emissions cuts are needed by 2030 and urges them to rethink their plans sooner than the Paris Agreement requires.

“The reality is that getting nearly 200 countries to agree anything is incredibly complicated,” Mr Topping told BBC radio on Saturday.

“Anyone who has been here before had no expectations it would be completed last night because part of the way you get success in a multilateral negotiation is everybody has to compromise.

“Everybody has to be a little bit grumpy at the end but feel they have got a lot of what they wanted, but not quite everything.”