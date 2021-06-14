Biden administration endorses repeal of Iraq war authorisation

Proposed legislation is first step in a broader congressional effort to rein in president’s military authorities

A repeal would ensure that the president will no longer be able to use the authorisation as a legal basis for military action in Iraq moving forward. Getty Images/AFP
A repeal would ensure that the president will no longer be able to use the authorisation as a legal basis for military action in Iraq moving forward. Getty Images/AFP

The White House on Monday endorsed the US Congress’s efforts to repeal the nearly two decade-old military authorisation that allowed former president George W Bush to invade Iraq in 2003.

President Joe Biden’s intent to sign the repeal legislation – introduced by Democrat Barbara Lee of California – significantly increases the odds of taking the 2002 authorisation off the books.

A repeal would ensure the president will no longer be able to use the authorisation as a legal basis for military action in Iraq moving forward.

Mr Biden's team voiced their support for the legislation, as “the United States has no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 [authorisation] as a domestic legal basis and repeal of the 2002 [authorisation] would likely have minimal impact on current military operations".

Under US law, Congress must authorise military action abroad except in cases of imminent self-defence – though presidents of both parties have frequently launched offensive military action in countries such as Libya and Syria without congressional authorisation.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the repeal later this week, where it is expected to pass largely along party lines.

Read More

A fighter belonging to Iraq's PMF paramilitary forces stands guard at the group's headquarters in Baghdad. AFP Iran-backed militias display long-range drone power in regional escalation

Protest over Sunni shrine in Baghdad raises spectre of sectarian conflict

New arrests in Iraq point to ongoing struggle with militias and corruption

Iraqi city of Mosul still damaged seven years after ISIS occupation – in pictures

Most Republicans argue that Congress has not consulted enough with relevant US agencies and the Iraqi government and are wary of a stand-alone repeal absent a replacement.

About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq with an official mission to fight the remnants of ISIS, however, they are stationed in the country under a separate 2001 military authorisation that Congress passed after the September 11 attacks.

Nonetheless, American troops in Iraq have increasingly found themselves in the crosshairs of the regional rivalry between Washington and Tehran, with Iran-backed militias in Iraq frequently firing on US soldiers stationed throughout the country.

The frequent exchange of fire between the pro-Iran militias and US forces last year prompted former president Donald Trump to order a strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces commander Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis in Baghdad.

The Trump administration invoked the 2002 Iraq war authorisation as part of its legal justification for the Suleimani strike, which prompted Iran to retaliate with a barrage of missile attacks on the Ain Al Asad base in Iraq, causing traumatic brain injuries to more than 100 US soldiers.

Several Trump administration officials also implied that the 2002 Iraq war authorisation could allow the president to take military action against Iran because of Tehran’s support for Iraqi Shiite militias.

Mr Biden responded to a more recent increase in attacks on US forces in February by striking two Iran-backed Iraqi militias stationed in Syria.

The Biden administration did not invoke the 2002 Iraq war authorisation to justify the Syria strike and instead argued it was legal under Article II of the constitution, which gives the president the right to use military force to defend US troops.

However, the Biden administration has not provided any public evidence that the Syria strike thwarted an imminent attack on American forces, prompting some pushback from within his own party.

Ms Lee and several other Democrats are also pushing to repeal the 2001 military authorisation, which multiple presidents have used as the legal basis for military operations in more than 40 countries against terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq with an official mission to fight the remnants of ISIS. Getty Images/AFP 
About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq with an official mission to fight the remnants of ISIS. Getty Images/AFP 

Repealing the 2001 authorisation would raise legal questions about the Biden administration’s ability to maintain a troop presence in Iraq and the White House has indicated that it would not support a full repeal of that law without a replacement.

“The president is committed to working with the Congress to ensure that outdated authorisations for the use of military force are replaced with a narrow and specific framework appropriate to ensure that we can continue to protect Americans from terrorist threats,” the White House said.

“As the administration works with the Congress to reform [military authorisations], it will be critical to maintain the clear authority to address threats to the United States’ national interests with appropriately decisive and effective military action.”

Published: June 15, 2021 12:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Filmgoers watch the premiere of 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Brookfield Place in New York. AP

New York City to hold ticker-tape parade for pandemic front-line workers

The Americas
Clockwise from top left, the new coalition is made up of: Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid; Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett; New Hope, led by Gideon Sa'ar; Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman; the Israeli Labour Party, led by Merav Michaeli; Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas; Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz; and Meretz, led by Nitzan Horowitz. AFP 

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

MENA
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, said his company would resume accepting Bitcoins once its miners use clean energy. Photo: AFP 

Bitcoin rallies after Elon Musk says Tesla will accept cryptocurrency when miners use more clean energy

Technology
Actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83. AP

Ned Beatty, 'Deliverance' and 'Network' actor, dies at 83

Film
In the last six months, hackers have targeted US companies running operational networks like the Colonial Pipeline fuel system. Getty

Why US power and water companies are vulnerable to cyber attacks

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez