Biparjoy intensifies as Indian residents evacuated ahead of 'super cyclone' arrival

Authorities in India’s western coast are evacuating people living in low-lying areas to temporary shelters ahead of the arrival of a super cyclone expected to make landfall in Gujarat state on Thursday.

Biparjoy, named by Bangladesh and meaning destruction, has been brewing for the last week in the Arabian Sea. It was declared a severe cyclone by Oman on June 7.

The India Meteorological Department said that Biparjoy intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” on Sunday morning and was moving northeastward at a speed of 8km per hour.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between India's Kutch region and Pakistan's Karachi city on Thursday.

Jamnagar, Morbi, and Gir Somnath, home to Asiatic lions and Porbandar districts, are likely to be impacted by the cyclone, with heavy rainfall and winds expected over the next three days.

Forecasts have predicted wind speeds of up to 150km per hour.

The IMD said: “It is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around June 15th as a very severe cyclonic storm.

“Sea conditions are likely to be very high to high over the north-east and adjoining north-west Arabian Sea. Very rough to rough sea conditions are likely over adjoining areas of central Arabian Sea on June 15,” it added.

Indian fishermen from Koli wash ropes at the jetty at the Gorai beach near the Arabian Sea shore, in Mumbai ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy. EPA

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center on Sunday to review the preparedness of coastal districts in the state.

Teams of disaster response forces including the army, navy, air force, and coastguard have been deployed to assist the authorities in Gujarat with preparedness, rescue, and restoration efforts.

“Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham,” said Om Prakash, the public relations officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Gujarat's Kandla.

The cyclone over the Arabian Sea has caused heavy rains and gusty winds in Mumbai, the coastal city in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. AP

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thunderstorm in the city on Monday.

Flights have been partially disrupted in Mumbai ahead of the cyclone, with at least four flights delayed.

“All IndiGO flights are messed up at Mumbai airport now. All passengers are frustrated and there are too many delays. No one knows what’s happening here,” Prudhvi Ram Vedula, a passenger, wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Air India, the national carrier, released a statement on Sunday night informing passengers that a runway was temporarily closed because of the weather.

“Inclement weather and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions,” Air India said.

Authorities have suspended fishing operations in Mumbai until Thursday due to high tidal waves, with fishermen advised not to venture into the sea.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said that the cyclone will not affect the UAE.

It organised a series of meetings of the Joint Assessment Team handling weather and tropical conditions – as part of its efforts to monitor and evaluate the tropical conditions in the UAE.