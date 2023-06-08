Cyclone Biparjoy tracker: Updates as storm intensifies en route to India

A cyclone in the Arabian Sea is sparking flooding concerns in India after some initial models forecast landfall in Oman.

Here's what you need to know about Cyclone Biparjoy.

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy and how did it form?

The storm formed over the Arabian Sea early this week, with Biparjoy being declared a severe cyclone on Wednesday by Oman. The storm is heading north-northwestward with weather models calculating its potential landfall.

A cyclone is formed in sea temperatures of at least 27 degrees Celsius when warm air and low pressure converge to make a superstorm.

They can cause 15-metre waves and often bring strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges which flood coastal areas.

Forecasting cyclones has developed and become more accurate thanks to satellite data, complex modelling and more sensitive measuring instruments.

You can follow the storm's progress below.

Why is it named Biparjoy?

Cyclones are named by countries in the regions or the tropical cyclone basins affected. Biparjoy was the name suggested by Bangladesh from the North Indian Region list.

Names are retired if the cyclone they signify is deadly or becomes well-known.

When will Cyclone Biparjoy impact India?

Rainfall from the storm is expected to arrive in areas forecast to be in the path of the cyclone from Thursday until Tuesday.

Weather services in the UAE have said the storm is unlikely to threaten the Gulf state, but Oman has warned the public to stay away from the coastline on Friday and halt marine activities ahead of the storm.

India's meteorological department said the storm is currently around 870km off Goa and 930km from Mumbai. A warning has been issued to fishermen in the area and cities along the country's west coast have begun preparations for the cyclone.

The storm has delayed the start of the monsoon season in Kerala, with cyclones sucking up moisture from the air around them.

Will it get stronger?

The storm is set to strengthen over the next few days, peaking with wind speeds of 185km per hour.