Gulf's Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies as tropical storm upgraded

Oman's Meteorology Department announced tropical storm Biparjoy has developed into a severe cyclone.

The CAA said that the cyclone, which is around 1,100km from the Sultanate, continues to move northwards in the Arabian Sea.

Forecasters, who are monitoring the storm as it moves near the Gulf, believe that the wind speed at the centre of the cyclone is around 70 knots (130kmph).

The UAE is not expected to see any disruption from Cyclone Biparjoy according to the NCM.

Oman will see high clouds, often the sign of a storm front or change in weather, over the next four days on the coasts of the Sultanate.

*تصنيف الحالات المدارية حسب سرعة الرياح حول المركز

*Classification of tropical systems according to wind speed around the center

Oman was hit by ferocious winds and flooding in 2021 when Cyclone Shaheen devastated much of the Gulf nation.

A dozen people were killed in the country after 150kmph winds destroyed homes, flooded streets and forced more than 5,000 people into temporary accommodation.

Two people were also killed in Iran.