Cyclone Biparjoy live tracker: Updates as storm intensifies en route to India

Cyclone Biparjoy: Thousands evacuated from coastal areas in India

A cyclone in the Arabian Sea is leading to concerns of flooding in India and Pakistan after some initial models forecast landfall in Oman.

Here's what you need to know about Cyclone Biparjoy.

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy and how did it form?

The storm formed over the Arabian Sea early this month, with Biparjoy being declared a severe cyclone by Oman on June 7. On June 12, the Indian Meteorological Department upgraded the storm's level to "extremely severe"

Oman warned the public to stay away from the coastline and halted marine activities before the storm began heading north-northwestward towards India and Pakistan.

A cyclone is formed in sea temperatures of at least 27°C when warm air and low pressure converge to make a superstorm.

They can cause 15-metre waves and often bring strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges which flood coastal areas.

Forecasting cyclones has developed and become more accurate thanks to satellite data, complex modelling and more sensitive measuring instruments.

You can follow the storm's progress below.

Cyclone Biparjoy latest updates map

Why is it named Biparjoy?

Cyclones are named by countries in the regions or the tropical cyclone basins affected. Biparjoy was the name suggested by Bangladesh from the North Indian Region list.

Names are retired if the cyclone they signify is deadly or becomes well-known.

When will Cyclone Biparjoy hit India and Pakistan?

Early on Thursday, the cyclone was centred 180km off Jakhau port in Gujarat and 270km off Karachi in Pakistan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm appeared to have lost some of its intensity, and is expected to have a maximum sustained wind speed of 115 to 125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, down from the 150 kmph that the IMD had estimated on Wednesday.

"We have evacuated more than 75,000 persons from the eight coastal districts in Gujarat that are expected to be impacted by the cyclone," Kamal Dayani, additional chief secretary in Gujarat’s revenue department said.

Authorities in India’s western Gujarat state have evacuated more than 44,000 people from coastal areas and moved them to temporary shelters on Wednesday.

Temporary thatched houses could be completely destroyed while standing crops, plantations and roads were expected to face major damage, the IMD said on Wednesday, adding that railways could also face disruption.

Karachi, a port city of 20 million people, was not under immediate threat, but emergency measures were being taken to deal with winds and rain that are expected to batter the economic hub, Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday.

Wind and heavy rain from Biparjoy have already caused seven deaths in India.

The storm delayed the start of the monsoon season in Kerala, with cyclones sucking up moisture from the air around them.

Will it get stronger?

The chief minister of Pakistan's Sindh state, Syed Murad Ali said the storm's intensity has reduced, but it could still cause flooding of up to five metres inland.