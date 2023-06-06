Storm Biparjoy: Arabian Sea tropical storm likely to become a cyclone

The National Centre of Meteorology has said a weather system off the coast of Oman is likely to be upgraded to a cyclone in the next three days.

Satellite images show the latest developments of tropical storm Biparjoy.

The storm is currently over the central Arabian Sea, 1,160km from the Omani coast, and it is expected to move north-west in the next five days.

The NCM said there was no disruption expected for the UAE this week, with forecasters continuing to monitor the situation.

Oman's meteorology office added that there was a low chance the storm system would affect the nation.

This week, its Civil Aviation Authority forecast light winds along the coast of the Arabian Sea and desert areas.

The UAE has previously been affected by powerful storms from the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Kyarr in 2019 brought heavy rain and strong winds to the country's east coast, forcing hotel and school closures and causing flooding.

Cyclone Shaheen in 2021 weakened significantly on its approach to the UAE after leaving Oman, with the UAE only experiencing clouds and some rain.