UAE monitoring potential tropical depression in Arabian Sea

The UAE’s weather bureau is monitoring a potential tropical depression in the Arabian Sea.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a probability the system would develop by the end of the week.

Some forecasting models showed a depression forming around June 8, moving north towards the coasts of India and Pakistan, the NCM said in a statement.

Other models show a weak tropical depression to the south of the Arabian Sea, heading west to the coast of Yemen near Socotra Island.

Photo: windy.com

The NCM said there was no disruption expected for the UAE this week, with forecasters continuing to monitor the situation.

“The centre will continue to provide you with the latest updates and urges everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the centre and refrain from spreading rumours,” it said.

The UAE has previously been affected by powerful storms from the Arabian Sea.

Cyclone Kyarr in 2019 brought heavy rain and strong winds to the country's east coast, forcing hotel and school closures and flooding.

Cycloon Shaheen in 2021 weakened significantly on its approach to the UAE after leaving Oman, with the UAE only experiencing clouds and some rain.