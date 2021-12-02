Delhi schools closed after India's top court demands action on air pollution

Authorities in Delhi ordered schools to shut indefinitely on Thursday after the country’s top court criticised the resumption of physical classes amid dangerously air pollution levels and demanded action.

The closure order came after the Supreme Court gave the federal and Delhi governments 24 hours to combat industrial and vehicular pollution, the two major causes of Delhi’s toxic air.

In this picture taken on November 25, 2021, people commute along a street amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. AFP

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana questioned why adults were able to work remotely while children were being asked to attend classes in person.

“Elders have to work from home and children have to go to school?” Mr Ramana said.

Delhi’s schools had only just reopened on Monday after the Supreme Court ordered their closure on November 13 because of high levels of air pollution, initially for a period of one week.

The Indian capital ranks among the world’s most polluted cities and is enveloped in thick smog every winter. The pollution is made worse by farmers in states around the capital burning the stubble of harvested crops to prepare their fields for the next planting season.

The Delhi government ordered the closure of polluting industries and banned construction activity in recent weeks after the top court asked it to take immediate action.

Delhi’s air pollution remained in the “severe” category on Thursday, with levels of PM2.5 — the fine particles linked to higher rates of chronic bronchitis and lung disease — reaching 400 in some areas, according to the government's System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. Levels from just 151 to 200 are considered unhealthy.