Philippines military plane crash kills at least 17 but dozens rescued

At least 17 people were killed when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops crashed on landing in the south of the country and broke up in flames on Sunday.

So far 40 people have been rescued and 17 bodies recovered, Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, adding that 92 people were on board.

“Rescue and recovery is ongoing,” he said.

The military plane crashed on landing shortly before noon in the Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, military chief Gen Sobejana said.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Gen Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

A military spokesman, Col Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focused on rescue and treatment.

Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

Gen Sobejana said in a message to Reuters that the plane had crashed a few kilometres from Jolo airport at 11.30am and had been carrying troops.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but weather reports indicate that it has been raining in the central Philippines.

“We are currently attending to the survivors who were immediately brought to the 11th Infantry Division station hospital in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu,” he said.

The US and the Philippines have separately blacklisted the Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organisation for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.