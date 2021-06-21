Alabama highway crash kills nine children and one adult

A wet interstate following a tropical depression led to a pile up in US southern state

Eight children travelling in a van were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate highway in Alabama, in the southern US.

A man and his baby daughter in another vehicle were also killed in the accident.

It was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives as it caused flash floods and brought tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

The crash happened Saturday about 55 kilometres south of Montgomery on Interstate 65, after vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads, Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said.

The van, containing children aged 4 to 17, belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a home for juveniles operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Michael Smith, the youth ranches CEO, said the van was heading back to the ranch near Camp Hill, northeast of Montgomery, after a week at the beach in Gulf Shores. It caught fire after the wreck and Candice Gulley, the ranch director, was the van’s only survivor – pulled from the flames by a bystander.

Read More

A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. The White Mountain Independent via APSix critically injured in Arizona as truck rams into cyclists

Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

US gun control suffers setback as California assault weapon ban is overturned

Ms Gulley remained hospitalised Sunday in Montgomery in serious but stable condition.

“She’s going to survive her physical injuries,” Smith said.

Two of the dead in the van were Gulley’s children, aged 4 and 16. Four others were ranch residents and two were guests, Mr Smith said.

“This is the worst tragedy I’ve been a part of in my life,” said Mr Smith, who drove Sunday to the ranch to talk to the remaining residents, who had returned from Gulf Shores in a separate van and did not see the wreck.

“Words cannot explain what I saw,” Mr Smith said of the accident site, which he visited Saturday. “We love these girls like they’re our own children.”

The crash also killed two other people in a separate vehicle. Mr Garlock identified them as 29-year-old Cody Fox and his nine-month-old daughter, Ariana, both of Marion County, Tennessee.

Multiple people were also injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was sending 10 investigators to the area Sunday to investigate the crash, photos of which showed at least four burnt vehicles, including two large trucks. It said the inquiry would focus on vehicle technologies such as forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity and occupant survivability.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were also killed Saturday when a tree fell on their house just outside the Tuscaloosa city limits, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Makayla Ross, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne woman, died Saturday after her car ran off the road into a swollen creek, DeKalb County Deputy Coroner Chris Thacker told WHNT-TV.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains from Tropical Depression Claudette pelted northern Alabama and Georgia late Saturday. As much as 30 centimetres of rain was reported earlier from Claudette along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Flash flood watches were posted Sunday for eastern Georgia, the southern two-thirds of South Carolina and the North Carolina coast. A tropical storm warning was in effect in North Carolina from the Little River Inlet to the town of Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to the Little River Inlet, forecasters said.

The Tallapoosa County school system said counsellors would be available Sunday at the 225-student Reeltown High School, where some of the ranch residents were students. Smith said the ranch, which is Christian-based, would likely have a memorial service later, asking for prayers as he began to cry.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch to help offset the costs of funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counselling for those affected.

Claudette was beginning to re-strengthen late Sunday, with the National Hurricane Center reporting top winds at 55kph in a night-time advisory. The depression was expected to return to tropical storm status Monday over eastern North Carolina before heading out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean.

Updated: June 21, 2021 11:12 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
First lady Jill Biden pets Champ after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US. The Bidens have announced that Champ has died at the age of 13. Adam Schultz / White House / Handout via Reuters 

Bidens' dog Champ has died: 'Our hearts are heavy'

Family
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle holding their son Archie who it is understood will not be given the tile 'prince' under Prince Charles' proposed reforms. EPA

Prince Charles 'won't let Archie be a prince' as part of plans to slim down the monarchy

Europe
Members of Uganda’s Olympic team pose for a photo on their arrival in Izumisano, western Japan, on Sunday, June 20. A member of the squad has tested positive for Covid-19. AP

Uganda Olympic team member denied entry in Japan after positive Covid-19 test

Sport
The new Google Store in Chelsea, New York. Photo: Google

Take a look inside Google's first physical retail store

Lifestyle
The Boeing 737 Max 10 jet lands at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, US, on June 18, 2021. Boeing's biggest 737 Max model embarked on its first flight on Friday morning. Bloomberg

Boeing's biggest 737 Max model completes maiden flight

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?