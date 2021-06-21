Alabama highway crash kills nine children and one adult

Eight children travelling in a van were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate highway in Alabama, in the southern US.

A man and his baby daughter in another vehicle were also killed in the accident.

It was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed 13 lives as it caused flash floods and brought tornadoes that destroyed dozens of homes.

The crash happened Saturday about 55 kilometres south of Montgomery on Interstate 65, after vehicles likely hydroplaned on wet roads, Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said.

The van, containing children aged 4 to 17, belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a home for juveniles operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

Michael Smith, the youth ranches CEO, said the van was heading back to the ranch near Camp Hill, northeast of Montgomery, after a week at the beach in Gulf Shores. It caught fire after the wreck and Candice Gulley, the ranch director, was the van’s only survivor – pulled from the flames by a bystander.

Ms Gulley remained hospitalised Sunday in Montgomery in serious but stable condition.

“She’s going to survive her physical injuries,” Smith said.

Two of the dead in the van were Gulley’s children, aged 4 and 16. Four others were ranch residents and two were guests, Mr Smith said.

“This is the worst tragedy I’ve been a part of in my life,” said Mr Smith, who drove Sunday to the ranch to talk to the remaining residents, who had returned from Gulf Shores in a separate van and did not see the wreck.

“Words cannot explain what I saw,” Mr Smith said of the accident site, which he visited Saturday. “We love these girls like they’re our own children.”

The crash also killed two other people in a separate vehicle. Mr Garlock identified them as 29-year-old Cody Fox and his nine-month-old daughter, Ariana, both of Marion County, Tennessee.

Multiple people were also injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was sending 10 investigators to the area Sunday to investigate the crash, photos of which showed at least four burnt vehicles, including two large trucks. It said the inquiry would focus on vehicle technologies such as forward collision warning systems, fuel tank integrity and occupant survivability.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man and a three-year-old boy were also killed Saturday when a tree fell on their house just outside the Tuscaloosa city limits, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Makayla Ross, a 23-year-old Fort Wayne woman, died Saturday after her car ran off the road into a swollen creek, DeKalb County Deputy Coroner Chris Thacker told WHNT-TV.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains from Tropical Depression Claudette pelted northern Alabama and Georgia late Saturday. As much as 30 centimetres of rain was reported earlier from Claudette along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Flash flood watches were posted Sunday for eastern Georgia, the southern two-thirds of South Carolina and the North Carolina coast. A tropical storm warning was in effect in North Carolina from the Little River Inlet to the town of Duck on the Outer Banks. A tropical storm watch was issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to the Little River Inlet, forecasters said.

The Tallapoosa County school system said counsellors would be available Sunday at the 225-student Reeltown High School, where some of the ranch residents were students. Smith said the ranch, which is Christian-based, would likely have a memorial service later, asking for prayers as he began to cry.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch to help offset the costs of funeral expenses, medical costs for the injured and counselling for those affected.

Claudette was beginning to re-strengthen late Sunday, with the National Hurricane Center reporting top winds at 55kph in a night-time advisory. The depression was expected to return to tropical storm status Monday over eastern North Carolina before heading out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean.