Four killed in 'targeted' attack on Muslims in Canada's Ontario

Police say victims were from the same family and the attacker hit them with a pick-up truck

Members of three generations of a Muslim family have been killed in the Canadian city of London, Ontario, in what police are calling a “targeted” attack.

“Based on information collected during the course of the investigation, we believe that this was an intentional act,” London Police Chief Steve Williams said on Monday afternoon.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo
A police car passes the location where a family of five was hit by a driver, in London, Ontario, Monday, June 7, 2021. AP Photo

Police said Nathaniel Veltman, 20, used a black pick-up truck to jump a curb and strike five members of the same family late Sunday evening.

A woman in her 70s, a man and woman in their 40s, and a girl, 15, were killed in the attack.

A child, 9, struck by the vehicle is in hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested the suspected driver of the pick-up truck about seven kilometres from the scene of the crime.

Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight of the London police department said, adding that police in London were consulting with the federal police and prosecutors about potentially filing terrorism charges.

"Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family knows the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians, and Pakistanis. They were always there giving and participating in spreading goodness," the family said in a statement.

"We need to understand that the destruction of a family in the brutal and horrific manner like this is something we must all stand against."

Read More

Emergency personnel gather at the scene of a shooting at the San Jose Railyard. AFPEight killed in rail yard shooting in San Jose, California

Hundreds rally in Atlanta to support Asian-American community after fatal shootings

The attack has shocked the city of 400,000 residents, 200km south-west of Toronto.

“Words fail on a day as dark as this,” said the city’s Mayor, Ed Holder.

“I grieve for the family, three generations of whom are now deceased. I grieve for their loved ones. I pray for the child.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that he was "horrified" by the news. "Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop," he said.

The driver, who police say was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of his arrest, appeared in court by video on Monday afternoon.

"This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” said Mustafa Farooq, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

“We call on the government to prosecute the attacker to the fullest extent of the law, including considering terrorist charges.”

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Updated: June 8, 2021 05:06 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government