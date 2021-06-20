Six critically injured in Arizona as truck rams into cyclists

A driver in a pick-up truck ploughed into cyclists during a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store .

Six people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after the incident in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive north-east of Phoenix, police said.

Helmets, shoes and crumpled and broken bicycles were strewn across the street after the crash, and a tyre was wedged into the grill of the truck, which had damage to its top and sides and a bullet hole in a window.

Two other people went to a hospital themselves, city spokeswoman Grace Payne said.

One of the people severely injured in the incident was later flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Phoenix area.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, also was admitted to hospital in critical but stable condition.

“We don’t know the motivation. We know he fled the scene,” Ms Payne told AP.

Police said a Ford pick-up truck struck the cyclists about 7.25am in central Show Low during the annual 93-kilometre Bike the Bluff race. The driver then fled the scene.

Officers pursued the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot, authorities said.

Ms Payne said the driver did not comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

Neither were the identities of the suspect or the people injured.

Officials said 270 people were participating in the race.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” police spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter said.

The Navajo County sheriff’s office and Arizona Department of Public Safety joined the investigation.

US 60, the main street in the town tucked in the White Mountains, was closed in the area.