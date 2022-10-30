Death toll from two car bombings in Somali capital rises to 100

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday the number of people killed in an attack on Saturday at a busy intersection in Mogadishu has risen to 100.

On a visit to the scene, the president said almost 300 other people were wounded.

“The number for both the death and wounded continues to increase,” he said.

Two vehicles packed with explosives were detonated minutes apart near Zobe junction, followed by gunfire in an attack on Somalia's education ministry, agencies reported.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab extremist group, which often attacks the capital and controls large parts of the country, claimed responsibility.

It said the ministry was an “enemy base” that receives support from non-Muslim countries and “is committed to removing Somali children from the Islamic faith”.

Al Shabab does not typically make claims of responsibility when large numbers of civilians are killed, as in the October 2017 lorry bombings, but it has been angered by a high-profile offensive by the government that also aims to shut down its financial network, AP reported.

The group said it is committed to fighting until the country is ruled by Islamic law, and it asked civilians to stay away from government areas.

The afternoon explosions shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air.

The attack took place at the same busy junction where a lorry packed with explosives blew up on October 14, 2017, killing 512 people and injuring more than 290.

File photo of the damaged interior of the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu following a 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists In August 2022. AFP

Mr Mohamud described the incident as “history”, saying “it is the same place, and the same innocent people involved.”

“This is not right. God willing, they will not be having an ability to do another Zobe incident,” he said, referring to Al Shabab.

The extremists have been seeking to overthrow the fragile foreign-backed government in Mogadishu for about 15 years.

Its fighters were driven out of the capital in 2011 by an African Union force but the group still controls parts of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian and military targets.

The attack has overwhelmed first responders in Somalia, which has one of the world’s weakest health systems after decades of conflict. At hospitals and elsewhere, frantic relatives peeked under plastic sheeting and into body bags, looking for loved ones.

Witnesses were stunned. “I couldn’t count the bodies on the ground due to the [number of] fatalities,” Abdirazak Hassan said.

He said the first blast hit the perimeter wall of the education ministry, where street vendors and money changers were located.

An AP journalist at the scene said the second blast occurred in front of a busy restaurant during lunchtime.

The explosions demolished tuk-tuks and other vehicles in an area of many restaurants and hotels.

The Somali Journalists Syndicate, quoting colleagues and police, said one journalist was killed and two others wounded by the second blast while rushing to the scene of the first.

The Aamin ambulance service said the second explosion destroyed one of its vehicles.

It was not clear how vehicles loaded with explosives again made it to the high-profile location in Mogadishu, a city thick with checkpoints and constantly on alert for attacks.

The US has described Al Shabab as one of Al Qaeda’s deadliest organisations and targeted it with scores of air strikes in recent years.

Hundreds of US military personnel have returned to the country after former president Donald Trump withdrew them.